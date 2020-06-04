Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf will appoint a watchdog and create a commission to investigate alleged misconduct by the Pennsylvania State Police and other law enforcement agencies under his purview, he announced Thursday.
But additional reform — including changing when officers can use deadly force, improving access to body-camera footage, and strengthening oversight of the hundreds of municipal departments statewide — will need approval from the Republican-controlled legislature.
The executive action comes in response to calls by legislative Democrats to adopt reforms in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“Today, I’m taking steps to address concerns about long-standing violence and oppression against Pennsylvanians of color,” Wolf said at a news conference.
The head of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association said in a statement that Wolf’s Thursday announcement made it seem as if its members and all state law enforcement “are no better than those charged with Mr. Floyd’s death.”
“This is clear when he ignored his own order and marched in Harrisburg this week during a pandemic with people holding signs that read, ‘Blue Lives Murder,'” President David Kennedy said, referencing Wolf’s participation in a march and demonstration earlier this week.
Wolf told reporters he did not condone the sign and that he thinks the State Police are doing a “fine job.” The order also applies to the Department of Corrections, Capitol Police, and probation and parole.
“This is not an effort to point a finger,” he said. “It’s an effort to build trust.”
Among the other actions announced Thursday, Wolf said he will “direct” all law enforcement academies to review curriculum and revise use-of-force trainings. He also backed the efforts of the Police Reform Working Group, which earlier this week proposed dozens of changes to how law enforcement is trained, disciplined, and overseen.
“Over the past few days, the voices of all Pennsylvanians have been heard loud and clear. The long history of racial injustices black and brown communities have been subjected to must no longer stand. Our communities have had enough, and the time is now to demand action statewide to bring systematic change to Pennsylvania,” the group said in a statement.
Members of the working group include lawmakers in the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, Philadelphia councilmembers, and attorneys.
Rep. Chris Rabb (D., Philadelphia), who authored a police misconduct database bill, said it would be “politically hard” for Republicans to back away from the measure now that it has been backed by the Fraternal Order of Police — hefty funders of many GOP coffers.
“If this leads to the enactment of a policy that can end the phenomena of police officers with checkered pasts taking the lives of black men and others, then this can create an opportunity for us to rebuilt the public integrity of institutions that have been stained by indifference,” Rabb said.
The proposed measures are similar to those introduced after a police officer outside Pittsburgh shot and killed Antwon Rose II, an unarmed teen, in 2018. Those bills have not been taken up by the GOP-majority House and Senate.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, with the heads of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh’s police departments as well as police union leaders, announced their support for legislation that would create a database of disciplinary actions that law enforcement agencies would access when making hiring decisions.
The Senate’s proposal, introduced by Minority Leader Jay Costa (D., Allegheny), has been sitting in committee since March 2019. The House measure, from Rep. Chris Rabb (D., Philadelphia), has been waiting almost as long for consideration.
"I applaud the governor for taking this matter seriously and calling for action to address many of the concerns we have raised with respect to accountability and training,” Costa said Thursday. “I hope my colleagues in the majority heed this call and take action on these legislative and policy matters that are before the General Assembly.”
Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R., Centre) said in a statement the caucus is "committed to engaging in a constructive conversation about how we move forward together.”
This story will be updated.
