“I am still worried that the provisions of [the legislation] will needlessly put commonwealth employees in possible danger retrieving records to meet an arbitrary timeline,” Wolf said in a statement. “This concern is heightened because legislators, by example, have wantonly endangered their own employees by having them come in to work when telecommuting would be adequate, have tried to force workers throughout the state back to work without adequate protection, and have refused to follow basic public health advice such as wearing masks.”