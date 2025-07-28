Pa. Dems accused Stacy Garrity of voting for ‘big beautiful bill’ even though she isn’t in Congress

The Pennsylvania Democratic Party mistakenly referred to the state’s treasurer, Stacy Garrity, a Republican being floated for governor, as a member of Congress in a fundraising email that tried to riff on a popular game.

The Sunday afternoon email to potential donors, signed off by Mitch Kate, the state party’s executive director, begins:

“[Recipient’s name], let’s play Two Truths & A Lie,” before listing off three statements:

Trump banned unions in federal agencies in an April Executive Order Rep. [Rob] Bresnahan sold his stocks in the biggest provider for Medicaid right before he voted to rip Medicaid away from 17 million Americans Rep. Garrity voted for Trump’s Big Bullshit Bill that eliminates energy tax credits, killing our economic growth in Western PA and beyond."

The email continues, “every goddamn bullet point was a TRUTH,” before asking for donations. “We can’t make this s— up.”

Actually, they can.

They accidentally did include a lie. As a state row officer, Garrity is not a member of Congress, nor has she ever been, and she can’t vote on any legislation.

“Who wants to tell them? 😂” Garrity said in a post on X, sharing a screenshot of the email, which was also received by The Inquirer.

“Do better, @PADems. 🤡” she added with the clown emoji.

The Pennsylvania Democratic Party acknowledged the mistake on Monday but thanked Garrity “for giving us the opportunity to remind everyone that you’re 100% in lockstep with gutting Medicaid for millions of Americans to bail out billionaires!” with a clown emoji of their own.

The party has pointed to Garrity’s support for President Donald Trump’s “big beautiful bill” before — like in an email earlier this month in which the group warns of Garrity “teaming up” with State Sen. Doug Mastriano, another Trump ally. (PA Dems didn’t use a title for Garrity in that one.)

Mastriano has been open about his desire to run for governor again after his unsuccessful general election campaign in 2022, in which he lost to Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro by nearly 15 percentage points.

Garrity, who has the backing of GOP leaders in the state, has publicly teased the idea of challenging Shapiro in 2026 and is expected to announce her candidacy in the coming weeks.

Mastriano floated the idea of teaming up with Garrity, but leaders in the state GOP have warned against a Mastriano ticket. Garrity has not publicly commented on the idea.

While no one has officially entered the race yet, Garrity has begun going on the offense against Shapiro as if she has, despite their previously cordial relationship.

Shapiro has been quiet about the possible matchup while his campaign has been asking for donations and his party and political allies have increasingly targeted the Republican treasurer, a trend that will likely continue in anticipation of a campaign announcement from Garrity.