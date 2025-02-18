Montgomery County officials lay out plans for 2025 as uncertainty remains over federal funding

As local and state officials nationwide face uncertainty over the fate of millions in federal funds, Montgomery County’s commissioners laid out their vision for the next year Tuesday.

At the State of Montgomery County event Democratic Commissioners Neil Makhija and Jamila Winder along with Republican Commissioner Tom DiBello celebrated their first year in office upcoming projects.

Their optimistic vision for the county’s future was presented just weeks after President Donald Trump sought to freeze all federal fund disbursements. The order was blocked, but it could have blocked more than $150 million in funds for Montgomery County.

“In the face of this uncertainty and whether or not we’ll have certain buckets of funding or any funding at all we can’t afford to sit still,” said Makhija, who chairs the Board of Commissioners.

Loss of funds could reduce services to county residents or shift a large financial burden to county and local governments. Last week Gov. Josh Shapiro sued the Trump administration over funds that were not flowing to the state.

Makhija said that officials have an obligation to still make a difference locally but “it’s going to take creativity. We’re going to have to work harder, think smarter and strive for innovative solutions.”

In service of those efforts, he said, the county will repurpose the recovery office that managed COVID-19 relief funds to now be focused on innovation.

Additionally, he said, the county would hire a sustainability officer, create a taskforce to study artificial intelligence, and appoint a labor advocate.

Throughout the 90-minute event the three commissioners spoke about projects underway to reduce homelessness in the suburban county, including a planned shelter in Lansdale and the leasing of dozens of hotel rooms in a Pottstown Days Inn to provide wraparound services for unhoused residents.

“No one wants any of these facilities in their communities, I get it. However, we have to do something,” Makhija said.

The county has worked to partner with local governments to expand shelter resources. The two existing projects are just the beginning as the county aims to add more shelter and housing facilities before the end of the year, DiBello and Winder said.

DiBello said a third municipality has reached out to the county about shelter space. Winder highlighted plans for a new master leasing program that would lease 60 units to families.

“With programs like this, we can create pathways to success, opportunity and dignity,” Winder said.

Throughout the event all three commissioners thanked first responders who were still combatting a five alarm fire that erupted Monday night at the SPS Technologies factory in Abington.

“It was a long night for our first responders but things are looking a lot better this morning,” Winder said.