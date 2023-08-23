Brazil’s former president may be arrested because of expensive watches sold at the Willow Grove Mall

Jair Bolsonaro, the former president of Brazil, may be on the verge of arrest — not because of his alleged fraud, election tampering, or incitement of the country’s January capitol riot, but instead because of an embezzlement scheme involving two luxury watches sold at the Willow Grove Mall.

Federal police in Brazil this month accused Bolsonaro of directing his personal aide to sell a diamond Rolex and a Patek Philippe to a Willow Grove jewelry store, according to The New York Times. Brazil authorities say the sale occurred in June 2022, when Bolsonaro and his aides were in the United States for the Summit of the Americas.

The investigation into Bolsonaro’s mall deal is one piece of a much larger investigation into what authorities describe as a wide-ranging conspiracy Bolsonaro led to embezzle diplomatic gifts he received while he was president. (He lost re-election last fall).

The Rolex was a gift from Saudi Arabia, and the Patek Phillipe was likely from Bahrain, authorities told The Times. Bolsonaro’s personal aide, Lt. Col. Mauro Cid, allegedly sold the gifts to Precision Watches & Jewelry, a third-generation luxury watch retailer at Willow Grove.

The owner of Precision Watches told The Times that the transaction was ordinary and that he had cooperated with authorities.

Bolsonaro received some of the resulting $68,000 in cash, according to the Times. Cid and Bolsonaro’s other aides allegedly attempted to sell a variety of other diplomatic gifts, but the watch sale at Willow Grove was the only successful deal. (It’s not clear where they tried to sell the other gifts). Cid’s lawyer recently told reporters that Bolsonaro ordered Cid to “deal with” the Saudi gifts, which led him to sell them and give the money to Bolsonaro.

Officials from Bolsonaro’s office originally brought the jewelry into Brazil without declaring them, which sparked suspicions of money laundering and illegal personal possession of government items. That investigation became public in March.

Brazil requires citizens arriving by plane from abroad to declare goods worth more than $1,000 and pay a tax of 50% of the value above that threshold. The jewelry would be exempt from tax if it was an official gift to Brazil, but would not have been Bolsonaro’s to keep.

Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Paulo Cunha Bueno, told The Times that the jewelry was personal property and Bolsonaro was therefore allowed to do whatever he wanted with it.

“It’s his right,” Mr. Bueno told The Times. “It doesn’t matter.”

But in the spring, after the head of Brazil’s watchdog court learned of the jewelry and ordered Bolsonaro to return it, Bolsonaro’s former lawyer flew to Pennsylvania and repurchased the Rolex for $49,000, The Times reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this article.