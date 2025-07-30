Mayor Cherelle Parker fills 10 key roles, including officials who will oversee DEI, immigrant affairs and behavioral health

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker on Wednesday announced appointments to 10 top posts in her administration, filling positions that have been vacant for as little as one week — such as the city’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, who was fired last week — and as long as 16 months.

Parker named Kehinde “Kenny” Solanke as the next commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services, or DBHIDS, which manages city services for Philadelphians struggling with substance abuse and mental health and receives most of the federal funding directed to the city. Solanke’s role had not been filled on a permanent basis since March 2024, two months after Parker took office.

“I step into this role with humility, a sense of urgency, and deep commitment to the people of this city,” said Solanke, who will play a key role in Parker’s efforts to address the opioid crisis in Kensington and other neighborhoods. “The city is invested in a broad wellness ecosystem that recognizes how behavioral health connects to safety, housing and opportunity, and aims to give people a chance to heal, to recover, to thrive, and to belong.”

Solanke has worked for 26 years for Community Behavioral Health, the city-contracted nonprofit that coordinates Medicaid coverage for behavioral health services in Philadelphia, and most recently served as senior director of operations, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Solanke’s first day with the city is Sept. 2, and her salary will be $236,000.

Parker on Wednesday also announced that Donna Jackson Stephans will serve as interim chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, making $180,000 per year.

She replaces Brandee Anderson, who held the job for less than a year before she and Tyrell Brown, the city’s former director of LGBTQ+ affairs, were both fired last week. Their terminations followed an inspector general investigation into their handling of a “semi-nude” photo that a top-ranking administration official, Deputy Chief of Staff Christopher Dailey, sent to Brown on a cruising app.

Parker’s office has declined to comment on the incident, citing the city’s confidentiality policy regarding personnel matters.

Anderson spoke out against the city’s treatment of her, saying in an interview with The Inquirer last week that she was terminated “unjustly” and questioning the Parker administration’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Parker on Wednesday defended her approach to DEI issues, asking viewers to “take a look around” at the top officials in her administration, including her three top aides, who are all Black women.

“I don’t think any credible individual can seriously doubt our ironclad commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” she said.

The administration is working “expeditiously” to fill the LGBTQ+ affairs position, Parker spokesperson Joe Grace said. In the meantime, Chief Deputy Mayor Vanessa Garrett-Harley is overseeing the role’s responsibilities, he said.

Immigrant affairs amid ‘uncertainty’

In an another long-awaited appointment, Parker named Charlie Ellison as the new director of the Office of Immigrant Affairs.

The post had been vacant since Amy Eusebio, who was appointed during former Mayor Jim Kenney’s tenure, resigned days after President Donald Trump took office in January.

A South Philadelphia native and resident, Ellison most recently held a communications role at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and previously worked for the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s Philadelphia office.

Ellison started with USCIS in 2023, during President Joe Biden’s administration, and stepped down three weeks ago, he said. Ellison has a bachelors degree in economics and a masters degree in public health from Temple University, as well as a certificate in Spanish from a Chilean university that he earned while studying abroad, he said.

Ellison is an operations sergeant major with the National Guard and has served in the military for 23 years.

He started with the city on July 7, and his salary is $135,000.

Amid workplace raids by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and President Donald Trump’s threats to cut funds to “sanctuary cities” including Philadelphia, Parker has said she is committed to maintaining the city’s immigrant-friendly policies while avoiding taking a combative approach that could attract Trump’s ire.

Immigrant advocates have called on her to be more vocal amid Trump’s crackdown. Ellison appears to be on board with the mayor’s approach.

“The city is on the best possible course currently,” Ellison said in a brief interview when asked what tone the city should take regarding immigration in the Trump era.

Neither Parker nor Ellison mentioned Trump by name during Wednesday’s news conference.

“There is uncertainty now in the air. People don’t know what to expect from their government,“ Parker said. ”Your city is here to keep you safe and to safeguard your basic rights.”

In his prepared remarks, Ellison discussed how immigrant communities benefit Philadelphia, but did not address the federal crackdown on illegal immigration.

“The positive contributions of immigrants are evident in every neighborhood of our city,” Ellison said.

Additional appointments

Some of the appointments Parker announced Tuesday were previously known.

Renee Chenault-Fattah, a former NBC 10 anchor and attorney, is the new executive director of the Philadelphia Human Relations Commission, the city’s civil rights agency.

Parker appointed Elizabeth Lankenau as director of the Office of Sustainability, a role she had previously occupied on an interim basis.

Leah Uko, who was formerly a reporter with NBC 10, was appointed as the new press secretary and deputy communications director. Parker named Cydney Irving-Dasent as the Office of Children and Families’ chief of children and family support services.

Greg Philips is the new chief operating officer of the Philadelphia International Airport, Nicole Morris is the deputy director of the Office of Human Resources, and Mark Dodds is deputy director in the Department of Housing and Community Development.

One position that was not announced Wednesday was the director of the Department of Labor, which enforces worker protection laws for all Philadelphians and also helps manage the city’s own workforce.

When she took office last year, Parker tapped Perritti DiVirgilio to lead the agency. After DiVirgilio’s retirement, Parker named Christopher Godfrey director of labor earlier this year, according to Chief Deputy Mayor Sinceré Harris.

Godfrey was with the city during the eight-day municipal worker strike in early July, as well as during the administration’s contract negotiations with District Councils 33 and 47 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

But Parker never publicly announced his appointment, and Harris said Godfrey has since stepped down “due to personal family reasons.” The administration is conducting a national search to replace him, she said.