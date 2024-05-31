Here’s when the city plans to clean your neighborhood as part of Mayor Parker’s ‘clean and green’ initiative

Starting Monday, Lower Northeast Philadelphia neighborhoods like Frankford and Bridesburg and parts of Kensington will be swarmed by crews picking up trash, towing abandoned cars, and filling potholes.

They’ll be the first areas to benefit from Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s promise to clean every neighborhood this summer, city officials announced Friday.

The following week, the operation will move to North Philadelphia neighborhoods including Olney and Hunting Park. Then they will head south to Strawberry Mansion and Brewerytown.

The cleaning crews will include workers from a dozen government agencies, including city departments like streets and sanitation as well as the Philadelphia Parking Authority. They will move weekly from June 3 to Aug. 26, with the targeted areas corresponding to the city’s 13 sanitation districts.

For individual blocks, the operation will feel like a one-day blitz. Residents should expect crews to show up on the next business day after their trash day, said Carlton Williams, the administration’s director of clean and green initiatives.

“We have challenges with illegal dumping, blighted buildings and lots, abandoned cars, graffiti and nuisance businesses,” Williams said at a City Hall news conference Friday. “We’re forming a united front of city agencies, businesses, and community groups to ensure a citywide effort against urban decay. We’re taking action.”

Williams said they plan to “deep clean” every block in the city, but he asked for patience and encouraged resident to report missed blocks to the city for follow-up.

Members of the cleanup crews will use a mobile app to take photos logging their work, and residents will be able to follow along with the progress at www.officeofcleanandgreen.org, Williams said.

Parker, who took office in January, ran for mayor last year on a platform of making Philly the “safest, cleanest and greenest big city in the nation,” and her administration has described the summer cleaning effort as unprecedented for Philadelphia.

The only comparable initiative was Mayor John F. Street’s citywide blight-removal program, Williams said, but that didn’t involve the comprehensive suite of services that the Parker administration hopes to deploy.

The administration, for instance, plans to clean 10 to 20 schools in each of the 13 sanitation districts, remove graffiti, issue code violations to businesses breaking city regulations, and do landscaping work — including adding soil, grass and fencing to 330,000 square feet of vacant land.

Williams said it’s not yet clear what the price tag for the program will be, but added that the administration will release a when the effort ends.

Here’s the neighborhood cleaning schedule for this summer, according to plans the city released Friday: