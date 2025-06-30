Contract talks between Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration and city workers stretched overnight with a potential major union strike hours away

Leaders of the largest union for Philadelphia’s city workers and top officials from Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration held a marathon contract negotiating session that began Sunday, stretched overnight, and ended Monday morning.

The two sides walked away shortly after 11 a.m. without a new contract and hours to go before a midnight deadline to reach a deal before a potential strike, according to a spokesperson for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33, which represents the city’s nearly 10,000 blue collar workers including trash collectors, 911 operators, and mechanics.

Union president Greg Boulware reiterated Saturday that he intends to call for a strike if no deal has been reached by the time the union’s current contract expires when the clock strikes midnight Monday. DC 33 members are the lowest-paid of the four major unions for city workers, and Boulware has vowed to win significant raises.

“If you appreciate the labor, you have to show that in the wallet for our people because that’s the only way it’s truly going to be meaningful,” Boulware said in an interview. “I’m very steadfast in my position in that if we don’t have a deal by midnight June 30, we’re gonna be on break.”

Philadelphia’s municipal unions have in the past often worked on the terms of expired contracts — rather than striking — while new deals got hashed out, and in those cases, employees typically received retroactive pay for raises included in the new deal. And this year, none of Philly’s other three major municipal unions — for police officers, firefighters, and white-collar workers like supervisors and medical professionals — are likely to have a contract in place for July 1.

Boulware, however, has insisted that date is the final deadline for the Parker administration to reach a deal with DC 33 before he calls for a strike that could lead to trash piling up on streets and city services shut down ahead of the city’s July Fourth celebrations next weekend.

Parker on Saturday released a lengthy video on social media explaining the city’s position: Between a 5% raise she gave DC 33 members last year and the more than 7% in combined raises she’s putting on the table for the next three years, Parker is offering the union across-the-board raises totaling more than 12% in her first term, which would be more than any mayor has given DC 33 in one term in the last three decades.

The largest pay increase DC 33 members have received in a single term was 11.5% during former Mayor Jim Kenney’s term, according to the mayor’s office. The last publicly known version of Parker’s offer would amount to 12.2% over four years.

“As an unapologetically pro-labor, pro-union and pro-worker mayor, my administration is working with District Council 33 to achieve what is essential and necessary, and that is a fair and fiscally responsible contract,” Parker said.

Parker’s administration initially offered a four-year contract with annual raises of 2%, before bumping up the deal last week to a three-year contract with raises of 2%, 2.4%, and 3%.

Boulware said Saturday that the city’s offer on Friday included the same schedule of raises, but added a fifth step in the contract’s pay scale, which could be lucrative for longtime city employees.

The union, meanwhile, had initially demanded a four-year deal with 8% raises before coming down to 5.75% annual raises last week.

It’s not clear where the two sides are after the overnight negotiating session.

This is a developing story and will be updated.