AFSCME DC 47, Philly’s white-collar city workers union, has reached a tentative deal with Mayor Parker’s administration

A Philadelphia union representing thousands of white-collar municipal workers reached a tentative contract agreement with Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration early Tuesday morning, averting the potential of a second city worker strike this month.

Negotiations between the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 47 and the city, led by Deputy Mayor Sinceré Harris, stretched from Monday evening into Tuesday, ending around 5 a.m. Details of the tentative agreement were not immediately made available Tuesday morning, but DC 47 president April Gigetts told members in a short video on social media that “you’re gonna love it.”

Parker said in a statement that, combined with the one-time 5% raise she gave DC 47 employees last year, the contract amounts to a 13.5% wage increase over her four-year term.

DC 47’s original contract proposal included annual 8% raises for four years. According to the union, as of July 12, the city had proposed 2.5%, 2.5%, and 3% raises over three years, plus a $1,000 bonus.

“We are valuing our city workers and protecting our city’s hard-earned fiscal stability at the same time,” Parker said. The city is expected to hold a news conference on the deal on Wednesday.

Gigetts could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

DC 47 is an umbrella union made up of nine locals, two of which represent city workers. Union leadership was negotiating a contract for its two municipal unions — Local 2186 and 2187 — after extending contracts that expired on July 1 to July 15. The tentative agreement reached Tuesday must be ratified by members to take effect and averts the possibility of some of the workers going on strike.

Local 2187, which represents administrative assistants and professionals, is the only local legally allowed to strike, and was taking initial steps to do so. The union held a strike authorization vote for members over the past several days, which would have given leadership the ability to call a strike if negotiations with the city reached an impasse. That vote was scheduled to be tallied Tuesday.

If members had authorized a strike and leaders had called one before a tentative agreement was reached, it would have been the second time Philadelphia city workers walked off the job this month after AFSCME DC 33 — which represents more than 9,000 blue-collar municipal employees — went on strike for eight days before reaching a tentative agreement with the city last week. Members of DC 33 began voting Monday on the ratification of that contract.

After initial frustrations at the bargaining table with the city, it appears things took a turn for the better for DC 47. Gigetts told The Inquirer on Saturday that a negotiating session last week lasted nine hours and resulted in the union walking away from the bargaining table — without a date to return — until they felt like they were being taken “seriously.” However, it did not seem like Gigetts was itching to go on strike.

“You get at a point where you just have to walk away and wait and see if they want to take you seriously,” she told The Inquirer Saturday.

But in a video posted to social media Tuesday morning, Gigetts, shown sitting with union leadership, pumped her fist.

“Good news, we have got a [tentative agreement],” she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.