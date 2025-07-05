‘Check your freaking ego at the door:’ Philly Democratic Party leader Bob Brady wants the city worker strike to end

When there’s discord in the world of Philadelphia politics, Democratic City Committee chair Bob Brady likes to fashion himself as the dealmaker.

But during this year’s city worker strike, the longtime party boss said he has encountered a roadblock in his efforts to be a middleman: He can’t reach the mayor.

“I called and I texted and I didn’t get any response back,” Brady said in an interview. “That’s up to them. I just offer help.”

Brady added that he’s been “talking with the union from the beginning.”

Parker disputed Brady’s narrative.

“The mayor has a great deal of respect and admiration for Democratic Party Chairman Brady,” Parker spokesperson Joe Grace said. “However, the mayor has not heard from Chairman Brady during this strike.”

Brady has been credited with helping to avert crises in moments such as the SEPTA strike in 2009 and the near-closure of the South Philly refinery complex in 2012. (The refinery ended up closing after an explosion in 2019.)

And while Brady’s critics dispute whether he deserves credit for saving the day so often, there’s reason to believe the former U.S. representative could be a helpful go-between in this year’s talks between Parker and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33, which represents more than 9,000 blue-collar city workers such as trash collectors and street pavers.

Brady was a union carpenter long before he became a member of Congress, and he has strong ties to organized labor. And in the 2023 mayor’s race, Brady made clear he and other Democratic leaders supported Parker despite the party remaining officially neutral in the primary.

Brady has held his role as party chair since 1986 — coincidentally the year of the last major city worker strike — and he is something of a wily politician. It’s fair to say his comments are best taken seriously, not literally, and it’s likely his remarks about communicating with Parker and union president Greg Boulware are meant to send a broader message about the strike.

“It’s hot out there, the trash is collecting, and with the trash comes bugs and rats and roaches and all that kind of stuff,” he said. “I hope they can get this thing done, and I’m pretty optimistic after texting with Greg.”

In the interview, Brady didn’t diss Parker, saying only, “The mayor can make the deal.” But he also made clear he has no problems with the striking workers. For instance, he applauded LL Cool J for backing out of the city’s Wawa Welcome America concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to avoid crossing a picket line.

“I’m a little proud of Cool J,” Brady said. “I got a little bit of respect for him now, honoring the men and women that are out there working.”

Co-headliner Jazmine Sullivan also withdrew from performing at the July Fourth concert.

Without blaming one side, Brady added that he’s worried that a personal rift between Parker and Boulware could impede talks.

“Check your freaking ego at the door and get the damn thing done because you’re really holding up the citizens,” he said. “As long as they keep meeting, that’s all that counts.”

Sit-down negotiations between the city and DC 33 are set to resume Saturday afternoon.

“Our negotiating team will continue working earnestly in discussions with District Council 33 in efforts to reach agreement on a fair and fiscally responsible contract that both the hardworking members and the city deserve,” Grace said.