Elon Musk may charge his America PAC with targeting Larry Krasner and other progressive DAs

Elon Musk wants his pro-Trump America PAC to target progressive district attorneys across the country, and Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner appears likely to be on that list.

Musk specifically wants his PAC to challenge DAs who have received money from billionaire George Soros — a prominent liberal donor and frequent target of right-wing conspiracy theories — or affiliated entities, The Washington Post reported last week. During his last run for district attorney, Krasner received support from a Soros-affiliated PAC.

Musk’s potential plans come as Krasner — who reportedly intends to seek a third term — could face challenges from several other Democrats in the April primary. Krasner took office in 2018 and has championed his efforts to reduce mass incarceration and supervision, decriminalize certain low-level offenses, and overturn wrongful convictions, but Krasner’s approach has often made him a lightning rod to critics’ allegations of his being soft-on-crime, a concept that Musk has often railed against.

Musk promoted a post on X last month that listed six district attorneys, including Krasner, who were “Soros-Backed” and facing reelection in 2025 or 2026. The billionaire owner of X said the list was “Interesting” and tagged America PAC’s X account.

Krasner declined to comment on Musk’s possible intentions to target him and other progressive DAs.

Though Musk’s plans are preliminary, it aligns with the billionaire’s intentions to stay in the political scene after the SpaceX and Tesla CEO spent considerable time, effort, and financial capital in Pennsylvania via America PAC to help deliver the key battleground for President-elect Donald Trump, which some Pennsylvania Republicans credit him for.

Musk said in a post on X on Nov. 12 that his super PAC will “...keep grinding, increasing Republican registrations in key districts around the country, in preparation for special elections and the midterms.”

“And, of course, play a significant role in primaries,” he added.

Krasner could potentially face a crowded primary in April, exemplifying his status as a polarizing figure. His two-term tenure has been marked by several high-profile events and controversies, including State House Republicans’ attempt to impeach him last year and Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s removal of Krasner’s prosecutorial jurisdiction over crime on SEPTA in May.

But none made national headlines more than his now-dropped lawsuit against Musk and America PAC in October, accusing the billionaire of running an illegal lottery through its $1 million giveaway to swing state voters who signed the super PAC’s First and Second Amendment petition.

Krasner’s suit was the first legal action taken against the giveaway — that some election experts said appeared to violate federal law — but a judge rejected Krasner’s bid for an injunction that would prevent Musk and America PAC from continuing to operate the sweepstakes in Pennsylvania.

The tech mogul has been wholeheartedly rewarded for making his foray into Pennsylvania politics, which included donating millions of dollars to America PAC, holding town halls across the commonwealth, and creating a “war room” in Pittsburgh. Musk has since staked his claim in Trump’s inner circle, becoming an honorary member of the Trump family, and the president-elect hired him to colead the nongovernment-affiliated “Department of Government Efficiency,” a commission that is supposed to cut government waste and spending, though specific details of the commission remain largely unclear.