2028 preview on the gridiron? Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro at the Lions-Eagles game

As top NFC contenders Lions and Eagles go head-to-head Sunday night, two potential contenders for a very different sort of contest will be looking on.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is hosting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at Lincoln Financial Field. The two swing-state governors are seen as likely rivals for the Democratic nomination in the 2028 presidential election.

Sporting sweatshirts for their respective state’s teams in the primetime matchup, the pair mingled on field prior to pickup.

“Awesome to have my friend and fellow Governor @GretchenWhitmer in Philly for Sunday Night Football. Go Birds!" Shapiro posted on X.

Whitmer added in her own post: “Nothing like Sunday Night Football and a friendly rivalry. Great to be with you tonight @JoshShapiroPA. Let’s go Lions!"