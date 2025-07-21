AFSCME DC 33 members approve contract agreement with city following eight-day strike

Members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33 have voted to approve the tentative contract agreement union leaders negotiated with Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration earlier this month, eliminating the possibility of a city worker strike resuming this year.

According to the results of a weeklong vote released Monday, 1,535 members voted to accept the deal — roughly 64% of the votes cast —while 838 voted against it. Two ballots were “void.”

The vote ends one of the most dramatic moments in recent Philadelphia labor history, and decisions by union leaders are likely to be analyzed for years. Additionally, scenes from the eight-day strike — with heaps of trash in “Parker piles” across the city — are sure to be lasting images, and it’s unclear how the dispute will affect the mayor’s ability to enact her agenda given that much of the city’s workforce has so publicly butted heads with her administration.

But the ratification of the contract means that DC 33 is legally prohibited from going on strike for at least the next three years, when a new deal must be negotiated. If Parker runs for and wins reelection, that would be during the start of her second term.

DC 33 president Greg Boulware declined an interview request Monday, but said in a message posted to Instagram alongside the results: “Thanks to every member who made their voice heard in the ratification vote. The results have been certified by the American Arbitration Association, and we’ve informed the City to start issuing bonuses.”

“Together we made this happen,” Boulware wrote.

The vote took place over seven days from July 14 to July 20. Members were able to vote in-person at the AFSCME DC 33 headquarters in West Philadelphia.

Members will now receive a 3% annual wage increases for the next three years and a $1,500 bonus. The contract also establishes a fifth pay-scale step, and a third pay-scale step for school crossing guards in the union.

The contract is retroactive to July 1, but could only take effect once members successfully ratify it. The entirety of contract hinged on ratification and if members struck it down, then the union and the city would be back at the bargaining table and workers would not have been able to benefit from the wage boosts outlined in the tentative deal. It did not necessarily mean a strike would resume.

Other key points of the contract include DC 33 maintaining ownership over its Health & Welfare fund, but the city will continue paying $1,500 per employee per month to the fund, not $1,700 like the union had initially wanted,

Members will also be able to take six uncertified sick days (up from five) in a 12-month period before being placed on an excessive sick leave list. City employees in DC 33 will also be able to take four days of leave for the death of a close family member, and one day of leave in the event of the death of other family members.

As members weighed in over the past week, Boulware did not make a recommendation to members about how to vote. He told reporters recently: “Their ask to me was to go up, stand up and fight and try to get as much as we could get out of this — and we did accomplish quite a bit — but if they feel like it’s unsatisfactory to their needs, then they have that voice to be able to say so."

The last time DC 33 members had to determine whether to accept a strike-ending deal was in 1986. On August 3, 1986, only 300 of 12,884 members were present at the Civic Center to vote on the contract, according to newspaper accounts. It was ultimately approved, but many workers at that time were unhappy with the deal or how it was negotiated.