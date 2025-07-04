Jazmine Sullivan drops out of Wawa Welcome America concert over strike, joining LL Cool J

Jazmine Sullivan announced she would no longer be co-headlining the Wawa Welcome America concert in light of the city’s DC 33 municipal workers strike.

“In this life we are only measured by how we uphold our morals and standards, by what we choose to fight for through participation or protest,” she wrote on her Instagram story Friday afternoon.

She joins LL Cool J, who announced on Thursday he would not perform unless the city comes to an agreement with the union.

“Today I choose to not perform at the Wawa Welcome America concert and stand with Philly’s DC33 until the city and union find a way to bring fair living wages to our working class,” continued Sullivan, who is from Philadelphia.

“I love my city and I believe in you,” she added. “Hopefully we will get to celebrate when things are better.”

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker quickly released a statement saying she respects Sullivan’s decision “and understand her desire to see our City unified.” Parker responded similarly to LL Cool J’s announcement Thursday.

“I feel exactly the same — our mission every day is ‘One Philly, a United City," Parker continued Friday. “Jazmine, your hometown loves you!”

Parker listed off other performers who are still expected on the Parkway stage, including JoJo, Alvaro Diaz, DJ Ghost and Friends, and DJ Hollywood.

“The Party on the Parkway is ON for this evening!” Parker said.

Sullivan is from Strawberry Mansion and attended the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts.

The two-time Grammy Award winner performed on the Parkway in November for former Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign rally, and was one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2022.