‘Philly girl’ Jill Biden avoided getting political during speech at Philadelphia250 gala

First lady Jill Biden, in her first trip to Philadelphia since Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris lost the state to President-elect Donald Trump, visited Girard College in North Philadelphia on Wednesday evening to lend her voice in support of the forthcoming 250th anniversary celebration of the nation’s founding.

In a speech that lasted about six minutes, Biden underscored the purpose of the gathering: to celebrate the founding ideals of the nation.

Advertisement

“I remember the school trips to the Betsy Ross museum and to Independence Hall, and those historic halls shaped how I saw the world,” Biden said at Philadelphia250′s third annual gala.

The first lady grew up in Willow Grove. She began her teaching career in Wilmington and received master’s degrees from West Chester University, then called West Chester State College, and Villanova University.

“Everyone in this room reminds me to keep us reaching for those promises on which our nation was founded,” she said. “That we are all created equal. That our rights can never be taken from us.”

Danielle DiLeo Kim, president and CEO of Philadelphia250, highlighted Biden’s Philly-area ties and said the organization was thrilled to have her speak at its gala.

“She’s from the area,” said DiLeo Kim. “She grew up here. She’s been an educator in and around the area for a long time.”

Philadelphia250 announced at Wednesday night’s event a new initiative that will designate 11 neighborhoods for community-based 250th celebrations. The communities fall inside every City Council district, “from the Far Northeast down to the deep Southwest,” DiLeo Kim said.

The celebration of America’s semiquincentennial in 2026 will come to Philadelphia 250 years after the Declaration of Independence was signed. Marquee events include the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, the FIFA World Cup, and a series of TED talks focused on democracy, according to Visit Philly.

But neither the area ties of the first lady nor those of President Joe Biden — who hails from Scranton — seemed to be sufficient to garner statewide support for Harris, whom Joe Biden endorsed as the Democratic nominee when he left the presidential race in July.

As a result of a combination of both increased support for Trump and lower voter turnout, the vice president received tens of thousands fewer votes in Philadelphia than Biden did in 2020. Harris still won Philadelphia handily, netting 78% of the vote.

Meanwhile, Trump increased his vote totals and won more than 30% of the vote in majority-white precincts in the city.

And it wasn’t just the presidential race. Trump’s Pennsylvania win brought with it a down-ballot GOP sweep as Republicans gained control of all three row offices and maintained control of the state Senate.

Razor-thin margins in the state’s high-profile Senate race between Democratic incumbent Bob Casey and Republican Dave McCormick triggered an automatic recount on Wednesday, more than a week after the election.

Jill Biden made no mention of the election at Girard College.

In remarks introducing her, former Gov. Ed Rendell touted her educational and career accomplishments.

“I think history will show that there’s never been a better first lady than Jill Biden,” Rendell said.

While Rendell, an institution in Philadelphia Democratic politics, avoided political talk in the aftermath of the election, he took time to highlight President Biden’s accomplishments.

“He led us through the pandemic, he led us to a recovery, and he’s produced the best economy that any country in the world has had” since the COVID-19 outbreak, Rendell said.

“I believe that in 10 years, Joe Biden will be rated among the 10 best presidents in the United States,” he continued.

The first lady mostly avoided political statements, though she and Rendell did recall the time in 2008 when fans at a Philadelphia Flyers home game booed former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, then the Republican vice presidential nominee.

Instead, Biden talked up her ties to the city, making a passing reference to Wawa and corner stores.

“It’s been the honor of this Philly girl’s lifetime to serve as your first lady,” she said.

Philadelphia250 organizers stayed clear of talk about last week’s election as well. The point of Wednesday night’s event was a celebration, they said.

“I think that most people might think that the 250th is a political thing,” said DiLeo Kim, “but it’s really a people thing. It’s really about engaging citizens in democracy, and that’s what we’re here to do.”