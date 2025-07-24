The long-overdue taxes on a Center City building partially owned by DA Larry Krasner have been paid off

The long-overdue taxes on a Center City building partially owned by District Attorney Larry Krasner have been paid off after the building was sold, city records show, laying to rest an issue Krasner’s critics have raised over the years.

Krasner has for years held a 40% stake in a holding group, called Tiger Building LP, which owns a brownstone at 1221-23 Locust Street. As of March, the group had owed more than $139,000 in taxes on the building, which is assessed at a value of $3.46 million.

City records show the group was behind on taxes periodically since at least 2014. Over the last 10 years, it has faced numerous liens and judgments filed by the city, the school district, and the Center City District.

Krasner has said that he and the other owners of the property, which is home to the popular restaurant Vedge, had been in a payment plan with the city for several years, and were slowly working toward resolving the outstanding liability.

After years on the market, city property records show the building sold last month for $3.5 million to Linda and Myung Kee Hwang.

Krasner and the other owners of the building were then able to pay off their remaining taxes and fees, and the judgment against the property was satisfied, records show.

Krasner confirmed the taxes were paid, but declined to discuss it further.

“The entity’s tax obligations for the several owners of the building have been completely satisfied and we’re glad we were able to do that after lengthy efforts,” he said Thursday.

That Krasner was a part-owner of a building with outstanding taxes has been raised periodically by media outlets and his opponents since the progressive prosecutor was first elected in 2017. He has said building vacancy, economic downturn, and late payment of rent by tenants had made it challenging to keep up with the fees.

The issue was recirculated again this spring by the campaign of former Judge Patrick F. Dugan, who unsuccessfully ran against Krasner in the Democratic primary for district attorney. At a forum in March, Dugan’s campaign passed out fliers to attendees that detailed the tax issues and called Krasner “a millionaire who doesn’t pay his taxes.”

Krasner’s campaign rebuffed that. As district attorney, he earns a base salary of $226,411 a year, according to city payroll records.

Krasner ultimately defeated Dugan in the May primary by a wide margin. He is running unopposed in November’s general election and is poised to secure a third term.

Staff writer Ryan Briggs contributed to this article.