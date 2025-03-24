Mayor Cherelle Parker unveils housing plan amid Trump’s federal funding cuts and Council skepticism

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker on Monday delivered a special address to City Council to unveil her long-awaited $2 billion plan to build or preserve 30,000 units of housing with a mix of new initiatives and expansions of many existing programs that would be backed by $800 million in city bonds.

“I truly believe at this time, there is no more important issue — single issue — facing our great city of Philadelphia than the issue of access to housing,” Parker said in a special session of Council, a rare convening of lawmakers outside of their regular Thursday meetings meant to emphasize the significance of the occasion.

Parker has coined her plan Housing Opportunities Made Easy, or H.O.M.E. The origins of the initiative lie in Parker’s campaign promise during the 2023 mayoral election that her “plan to grow Philadelphia’s economy” would include “building 30,000 affordable units of housing.”

The mayor faces two major obstacles in accomplishing her vision. The first — President Donald Trump’s threats to cut aid to cities and dismantle the federal housing agency — is a consequence of national politics. The other — Council members’ vise-grip on land use policy within their districts — is a reality of hyper-local politics in Philadelphia.

And while Parker’s plan is undeniably ambitious given the political and economic obstacles that have plagued efforts to grow the housing stock in Philadelphia and across the country, it is notably less ambitious than it once was when she was pitching it on the campaign trail. The mayor started watering down her promise shortly after she took office by saying she planned to count all housing, not just affordable units, when measuring the city’s progress of reaching the 30,000 goal, and by counting efforts to preserve homes, not just building new ones.

On Monday, she announced that her plan would include 13,500 newly constructed homes and 16,500 preserved units.

In addition to major investments in subsidized housing programs, Parker’s plan also includes making it easier to build market-rate housing by streamlining government processes and lowering barriers to construction. She has proposed repealing the city’s 1% tax on construction, speeding up the flow vacant and underused city-owned land to developers, and eliminating red tape that slows down new projects.

Parker said that legislation needed to approve the plan will move in concert with city budget legislation, which must be approved by the end of the current fiscal year on June 30. Council’s last scheduled session before going on summer break is June 12, and if lawmakers follow their regular rules they would have to vote on the budget and housing legislation before their June 5 meeting.

Mayors traditionally address Council once a year for their budget address, which Parker delivered earlier this month when she announced her $6.7 billion proposal for the next city budget. In recent years, mayors have also appeared in Council to testify on publication education funding and policy to emphasize the importance of that issue.

Parker’s speech was attended by some notable VIPs: Marcia Fudge, who served as the U.S. housing and urban development secretary under former President Joe Biden, and Osei Tutu II, the king of Ghana, who happened to be visiting the region this week and was invited as a special guest.

All Council members attended aside from Brian O’Neill, a Northeast Philadelphia Republican, and Curtis Jones Jr., a Democrat who represents parts of West and Northwest Philadelphia.

Parker originally hoped to unveil the housing plan last fall. But the rollout was delayed for months amid staff changes, including the unexpected October resignation of Chief Deputy Mayor Aren Platt, who had been in charge of the administration’s planning and development efforts including the housing plan.

Parker has since tapped Jessie Lawrence, who was Platt’s deputy, to be the director of planning and development, and the mayor said Monday that Chief of Staff Tiffany W. Thurman is leading the H.O.M.E. initiative.

In the meantime, the broader political landscape has changed dramatically due to Trump’s election.

Since the Great Depression, when government first became heavily involved in housing, it has been Washington, D.C., that has traditionally led policy initiatives and provided the bulk of the funding. The Philadelphia Housing Authority, for instance, is an independent government entity separate from the city that gets 93% of its funding from the feds.

The Trump administration, however, has begun slashing staffing and funding for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. PHA CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah said Monday that federal cuts have not yet affected his agency but that he expects there will be an impact.

Parker long focused on housing

During the 2023 election, Parker’s 30,000 units promise was largely overshadowed by her plan to address the record-setting pace of shootings of homicides that Philadelphia experienced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Parker said Monday that housing policy has long been a passion project for her due to her circumstances early in life. She said she learned the importance of housing stability and homeownership from her grandparents, who owned their home in West Oak Lane despite struggling financially.

And Parker said that lesson was reemphasized when her first experience as a homeowner “became a nightmare” when she and almost 100 other residents became “victims of predatory lending of the worst kind” from New Century Homes.

In 2009, the Securities and Exchange commission charged former leaders of New Century with fraud for misleading investors as their subprime mortgage business was declining three years prior.

”All of us who were impacted, we fought back and we protected our properties,” Parker said. “But I saw this issue up close and personal. I say that to tell you I am no Johnny-come-lately when it comes to these issues, friends.”

New and expanded programs

Parker on Monday proposed expansions of home ownership programs that she championed dating back to her time on City Council. These include Turn The Key, which subsidizes the construction of units for affordable homeownership on city owned land, and Restore, Repair, Renew that gets homeowners low interest loans for home repair.

“I want to acknowledge that we already have some of the best housing programs in the country,” said Parker. “We do already right now, right here in the city of Philadelphia. We don’t give ourselves enough credit.”

She also highlighted programs for renters that she seeks to continue and expand. These include the shallow rent program that provided subsidy to low-income renters in danger of eviction. She praised the city’s right-to-counsel policy, which guarantees renters free legal representation in eviction court, and the widely lauded Eviction Diversion Program that helped landlords and tenants reach accommodations that keep people in their homes.

But Parker also promised a raft of new policies, including a pilot for a rent subsidy program for middle income families. A few weeks ago, the mayor had said she would make teachers and other public sector workers “an offer they couldn’t refuse” to keep them in the city, a reference to this program that would seek to pair such professionals with some of the city’s current glut of market rate apartments.

This “new version of a shallow rent program…will help middle income families – essential workers, teachers, nurses – move into already built developments that are currently sitting empty in neighborhoods where rental properties were overbuilt,” said Parker.

Also prominent among the mayor’s suggested reforms are fixes to the city’s Land Bank, which is supposed to streamline the sale of city-owned parcels but has long been a byword for dysfunction and Council interference.

Parker says that reforms are in the works, including a deal announced this weekend with the sheriff’s office that will allow the Land Bank to start acquiring properties again. The agency’s website will also be simplified to make land acquisition easier, a basic tweak that stakeholders have demanded for years.

She also sought to simplify the process for moving land into and out of the Land Bank. Currently, Council has to introduce legislation to initiate land transfers, which slows the process down and, critics say, allows for favoritism and political interference. (National land bank experts maintain that requiring politicians to sign off on every land transaction is adamantly not a best practice.)

‘Elephant in the room’

In her address, Parker called councilmanic prerogative "the elephant in the room" and proposed creating lists of properties that were pre-approved for rapid sale and potential redevelopment without needing district Council member sign-off,

“I am proposing that the Land Bank work in partnership with City Council to pre-authorize the sale, donation, or transfer of all municipally-owned real estate for the purpose of constructing new housing under this new program,” said Parker.

While that may sound like a simple reform, it’s a political third rail in Philadelphia. Parker used to be a district Council member, representing the Northwest Philadelphia-based 9th District, and understands the extent to which local representatives want to be able to control what happens in their backyards.

To that end, she suggested her proposal would only apply to smaller vacant properties where single family to quadplexes could be built, but presumably not to larger lots that might allow apartment buildings.

“For the purposes of these bond dollars, we need to develop an expedited process where it doesn’t take a piece of legislation to move land out of our Land Bank,” Parker said.

But limits on prerogative are not likely to be received well by all lawmakers. Councilmember Mike Driscoll, whose 6th District includes much of the River Wards, praised Parker’s desire to boost affordable housing but noted that “a lot of ideas were floated” by Parker that had not yet been run by Council.

Asked if he thought the pre-approved lists of parcels and developers were a good idea, Driscoll said: ”I guess if you’re mayor, perhaps. If you’re a district councilman, I would say no.”

Federal funding uncertainty

Parker’s housing plan comes at a time when Trump’s administration has triggered an upheaval at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through layoffs, funding freezes, and cancelled contracts.

The cuts at HUD have impacted grant funding for the enforcement of fair housing laws and for the establishment of affordable housing projects, The Associated Press reported. In late February, the Trump administration proposed cutting half of federal employees at HUD.

It’s unclear the specific amount of federal funding Philadelphia would use for Parker’s housing proposal, but the mayor said state and federal funds are part of the “nearly $1 billion in funding [that] will be provided by the public sector.”

Parker said Monday the city will use funding from a $163 million grant, which the Biden administration’s HUD gave to the city in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, for a home repair program, “a rental repair rehabilitation and construction program,” and a “hazard mitigation program” aimed at addressing vulnerabilities for any future disasters.

Jeremiah, the Philadelphia Housing Authority leader, said the city was fortunate that Parker was willing to step into the void that federal funding cuts may cause.

“Like every city in this country, when the federal government fails us, the city and state steps up,” he said, “and you see that happening here in the city with the mayor’s plan.”