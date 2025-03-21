Mayor Cherelle Parker appoints Tyrell Brown as head of Philadelphia’s Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker on Friday named nonprofit leader Tyrell Brown as the new director of the city’s Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs, a post likely to put Brown in the spotlight in the coming years due to President Donald Trump’s attacks on communities the office serves.

“I’m ready to do this work with our community, for our community, to make our community safer and more prosperous and more equitable,” Brown said at a City Hall news conference in which Parker announced his appointment alongside those of six other senior administration officials.

The office, which Philly voters in 2015 added to the city Home Rule Charter, works with city agencies to “improve LGBTQ+ access to services” and develops policies “regarding civil rights issues affecting LGBTQ+ people,” according to its website.

For the past two years, Brown has served as executive director of Galaei, a Philadelphia-based “Queer, Trans, Black, Brown, Indigenous, and People of Color radical social justice organization serving the Latine/a/o/x community while widening our embrace,” according to its mission statement.

Brown, who goes by Ty and ran unsuccessfully for state representative in 2022, has ties to the progressive wing of Democratic politics, which has been urging the party establishment to take a more aggressive approach to Trump. But on Friday, neither Brown nor Parker mentioned the president by name, which is in keeping with Parker’s conflict-avoidant approach to federal politics since Trump returned to the White House.

Trump this year has reversed an executive order designed to protect LGBTQ Americans from discrimination and has attempted to ban transgender people from serving in the military, among other actions.

“We all know that the environment we currently are living in right now has been a bit challenging and uncertain,” Parker said Friday. “And as much as I have committed to the people of Philadelphia that I will remain laser-focused on the agenda that they elected me to deliver ... I believe it is also equally important to safeguard the rights of every Philadelphian, regardless of their race, class, socio-economic status, ZIP code, religion, sexual orientation or identity, and our Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs is central to that work.”

Brown is the first person to hold the role on a permanent basis since Celena Morrison, who was appointed in 2020 by former Mayor Jim Kenney, stepped down late last year. Morrison, who was the first transgender person to hold the post, made national headlines in 2024 after being detained by Pennsylvania State Police during a contentious traffic stop that Parker described as “very concerning.”

During the 2023 mayoral race, Brown supported former City Councilmember Helen Gym, a progressive stalwart, and criticized the more moderate Parker, who went on to beat Gym in the Democratic primary before cruising to victory in November.

Brown, who said they have “friends across the political spectrum,” said it was a credit to Parker that she looked past their history in the mayor’s race.

“It just speaks to her vision and her drive to create a city that’s more diverse,” said Brown, whose yearly salary is $110,000. “I’m not a diversity hire just because I’m Black and non-binary. I also have differences of opinion and political opinions. It speaks to her, her powers to really bring the best people together to serve the city.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.