“Ninety-five percent of your murders — murderers and murder victims — fit one M.O. You can just take the description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops,” Bloomberg says in the clip. “They are male minorities, 16 to 25. That’s true in New York. That’s true in virtually every city. ... And that’s where the real crime is. You’ve got to get the guns out of the hands of the people that are getting killed.”