Mayor Cherelle Parker has abandoned her plan to slash subsidized SEPTA fare programs following criticism

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker has abandoned her plans to eliminate or reduce funding for programs that subsidize SEPTA fares for city employees and low-income Philadelphians following criticism of her decision to slash support for the popular initiatives in her $6.7 billion proposal for the next city budget, the administration announced Wednesday.

Parker initially proposed eliminating the Zero Fare program, which provides SEPTA access for about 25,000 Philadelphians living in poverty, and cutting funding for the Key Advantage program, which covers fares for city employees, from $9 million to $5 million.

After pushback from City Council members and advocates for the cash-strapped transit agency, Managing Director Adam K. Thiel said Wednesday that Parker was reversing course.

“I’m pleased to announce that Mayor Parker will be making an announcement later today regarding the continuation of the SEPTA Key Advantage program for city employees,” Thiel said at a Council budget hearing Wednesday morning. “Additionally, Mayor Parker will be announcing the city is in discussions with SEPTA to extend the SEPTA Zero Fare pilot through fiscal year 2026.”

After Thiel’s announcement, Council President Kenyatta Johnson praised Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke for championing the programs.

“Might be Christmas in April already,” O’Rourke said following the administration’s announcement.

In response to Parker’s initial budget proposal, O’Rourke announced plans to introduce legislation to require the city dedicate funding for Zero Fare.

O’Rourke will follow through with the legislation to establish the Philadelphia Transit Access Fund despite the administration’s announcement, a spokesperson said.

Both Zero Fare and Key Advantage were launched late in former Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration. Following Parker’s proposal, Kenney published an op-ed in The Inquirer calling on the city to continue funding Zero Fare. Former mayors almost never comment critically on their successors’ policies, and Kenney’s piece was particularly unusual given how recently he left office.

“Through this investment, we supported working families, their children, and our transit system,” Kenney wrote. “Eliminating the free transit program now would only mean fewer people able to work, more people relying on public assistance, and an even more strained local economy.”

The Zero Fare program provides SEPTA passes for people living at or near the federal poverty line. For 2025, that is $15,650 for an individual and $32,150 for a family of four.

Zero Fare participants had taken about 6.6 million trips on SEPTA from when the program started in the late summer of 2023 through mid-March, SEPTA has said. In the last three months of 2024, pass holders took an average of 100,000 trips a week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.