A major Chinatown group has drafted a more than $163 million list of demands as Council considers the 76ers arena proposal

Chinatown leaders have long resisted negotiating over the Sixers’ plan for a downtown arena to avoid the suggestion that they might endorse the project under certain conditions.

But at the request of City Council members concerned about the neighborhood’s future, a major Chinatown group has drafted a more than $163 million list of demands, the clearest indication yet of what at least some community leaders believe is needed to protect the Asian American enclave.

The list, which was obtained by The Inquirer and is titled “Demands for a Protective Legislative Package,” came from the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, which aids neighborhood businesses and develops affordable housing. The document is being circulated among lawmakers this week as they consider legislation needed to approve the arena.

John Chin, who leads the group, confirmed the document’s veracity but said he still opposes the project, which he described as “detrimental” to neighborhood businesses and residents. The purpose of the list, he said, is to give lawmakers allied with the neighborhood specific goals as they seek to negotiate improvements to a deal that most City Hall observers expect will be approved anyway. He declined to say which lawmakers he was working with.

“They want to protect Chinatown, but they didn’t know how or what the specific protections are,” Chin said of the Council members who asked for the list.

The team has offered to pay $50 million into a community benefits agreement. Usually, community groups in impacted neighborhoods negotiate CBAs with developers. But with Chinatown leaders declining to participate in talks, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration negotiated the agreement, and in the resulting deal only a fraction of the funding would go directly to Chinatown businesses or groups.

Representatives for the 76ers said Tuesday that they are negotiating with City Council President Kenyatta Johnson over potentially contributing more than $50 million. The lawmakers working with Chin’s group may use his list to add some of the document’s recommendations.

The detailed six-page document includes $63 million for a Chinatown Legacy Business grant program, with an estimated 105 businesses receiving an average of $30,000 each for 20 years. It also calls for a $100 million Commercial Land Trust, to be paid for by the team and the city, “to acquire commercial properties and preserve long-term affordability in perpetuity.”

Other proposals on the list, many of which did not include price tags, include:

Representation from Chinatown and Washington Square West community groups on the board of a proposed special services district for the arena A prohibition on street parking over two hours during events A new Chinatown Parking Corporation to oversee 500 parking spots on city-owned parcels for community members and customers of neighborhood businesses Transferring all city-owned parcels in Chinatown to PCDC or a new Chinatown Community Land Trust for affordable housing development 500 new affordable housing units Transfer of the former Police Department administration building, known as the “Roundhouse,” to the Chinatown community for a “social housing project” Major zoning changes, including prohibitions on nuisance businesses, amusements and arcades, pool halls, courthouses, and central heating plants

Staff writer Jeff Gammage contributed to this article.