No tax on businesses? The Philadelphia Tax Reform Commission is calling for a major change

The Tax Reform Commission convened by City Council President Kenyatta Johnson is recommending eliminating the city’s business tax, a proposal that would reshape city government and could lead to an ideological clash during this spring’s budget negotiations.

The commission is also recommending trimming Philly’s highest-in-the-nation flat-rate wage tax and pairing those tax cuts with investments in workforce development and aid for small businesses.

“The way to take people out of poverty is to give them access to good jobs,” said Richard Vague, a venture capitalist and former state official who co-chaired the commission. “It’s well-known that if you’re [a small business], you can stay in Philly, but once you get big, you have to move across city line. That’s the story in a nutshell. We don’t have enough good jobs because we’re not a magnet attracting business.”

» READ MORE: Mayor Cherelle Parker didn’t want to talk taxes in her first year in office. That’s about to change.

The recommendations in the panel’s long-awaited report, which was obtained by The Inquirer, will shape this year’s city budget negotiations and could influence policy decisions over Philadelphia’s unusual tax structure for years to come.

The commission proposed eliminating the business income and receipts tax, or BIRT, within eight to 12 years, and reducing the wage tax from 3.75% for city residents to under 3% in about a decade. It presented city leaders with three potential schedules for reducing tax rates over the next five years, with the least aggressive costing the city $498 million in lost revenue during that time and the most aggressive nearing $2.2 billion.

The current city budget is project to be $6.7 billion, according to the most recent quarterly city manager’s report.

The long-awaited recommendations are for the most part unsurprising given the pro-business tilt of the 15-person panel, with appointees from Johnson, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, City Controller Christy Brady, and local chambers of commerce.

“Philadelphia’s economy is underperforming, and it’s driving many of our residents into poverty,” said Johnson, the driving force behind the creation of the commission. “Philadelphia’s tax structure is unlike any other system in the country. If we want to lift our residents out of poverty and create economic opportunities, we must change how we tax our people and businesses while still providing critical services.”

Blue-ribbon panels on Philadelphia’s unusual tax structure are nothing new. The latest iteration, although technically a revival of an earlier commission, is the fourth group that has set out to tackle the issue in the past 23 years.

The broad strokes of past tax policy panels have been embraced by city leaders, such as the property assessment reforms championed by former Mayor Michael A. Nutter and the goal of continually reduce the wage tax through small annual cuts that has been shared by mayors going back to the 1990s. But the business community has complained that City Hall has not reduced taxes more quickly, and some have called for more dramatic change rather than incremental rate cuts.

The report’s recommendations are not binding and will instead serve as a resource for Parker and Council as they negotiate over the city budget that will take effect July 1. Parker will unveil her proposal for the city’s taxing and spending plans in an address to Council on March 13.

City leaders have for decades been focused on reducing the city’s wage tax and cleaning up the property tax rolls, two challenges with circumstances unique to Philadelphia and that did not fit neatly into ideological debates. The commission’s decision to zero in on the business tax is likely to produce a contest with clearer ideological lines, which in Philadelphia politics means a fight between moderate Democrats sympathetic to the business community and more progressive politicians and activists skeptical of trickle-down economics.

Kimmy Cook with the progressive Coalition for Essential Services and Tax Equity, called the recommendations “a complete giveaway of billions of dollars in city revenue over the next decade to big businesses and megacorporations.”

“At a time when President Trump and Elon Musk are trying to cut all federal resources to Philadelphia, this is an irrational plan, copy and pasted from the Big Business Chamber of Commerce’s same old annual talking points,” Cook said in a statement. “City leaders should consider long and hard what it means to give away billions of dollars in revenue and decide what essential public services they’ll cut. Will it be library hours? Trash collection? Pre-K? Health center funding?”

The BIRT is projected to bring in $617 million of the $6.27 billion in expected revenue in the city’s current budget. It’s the city’s third-largest tax revenue generator, behind the wage and property taxes.

The business community has long complained that the BIRT applies to both business’ net profits and their gross revenue, creating what critics call a “double tax” and making compliance with the levy more complicated. Companies currently pay 5.81% of their net profits to the city as well as 0.1415% of their gross receipts. Businesses with $100,000 or less in annual revenue are exempted from paying the tax.

The report recommended city leaders prioritize eliminating the net profits portion of the BIRT, then turn to wage tax cuts, and finally circle back to reducing the gross receipts portion of BIRT.

For the past several years, several Council members have said that BIRT rate cuts are needed to help small and minority-owned businesses, and the commission appears to be embracing that rhetoric. But the commission’s initial report did not include a policy solution that would more directly benefit smaller firms than rate cuts: increasing the $100,000 threshold for businesses to be exempted from the tax entirely.

Vague said the commission plans to deliver more reports in the future and that the exemption could be tackled at that time.

This is a developing story.