What’s open and closed in and around Philly for the primary election: Trash pickup, mail, grocery stores, and more

Pennsylvania’s primary election is upon us, and although some businesses adjust their hours to allow employees opportunities to vote, it is not recognized as a federal holiday — meaning most, if not all, establishments will be open during their regular business hours.

All polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. There is mail delivery and banks will be open.

Grocery stores

Acme Markets

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open for normal hours. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

Whole Foods

✅ Whole Foods will be open during regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

Giant Food Stores

✅ Giant locations will be open during regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

South Philly Food Co-op

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open during regular hours.

Sprouts Farmers Market

✅ Sprouts will be open during regular hours.

Trader Joe’s

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open during regular hours.

Aldi

✅ Aldi will be open during regular hours. Use the store locator at aldi.us/stores to check your local store’s hours.

Reading Terminal Market

✅ Reading Terminal Market will be open.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

✅ Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open. Check your local store’s hours on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store locator online.

Mail and packages

U.S. Postal Service

✅ Post offices are open, and the USPS will deliver regular mail. Keep in mind, if you are voting by mail, try to drop it off in any of the city’s drop boxes by 8 p.m. today.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

✅ UPS services will be operating as normal.

✅ FedEx will be open.

✅ DHL will be open.

Banks

✅ TD Bank will be working regular hours.

✅ Bank of America, Chase, PNC, and Wells Fargo banks will be open.

Transit

SEPTA

✅ SEPTA subways, trolleys, buses, the Norristown High Speed Line, and Regional Rail will run on the regular Tuesday schedule.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ CVS locations will operate under normal business hours. Call ahead to your local store before visiting, or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid stores will be open for regular business. Call ahead for your local store’s hours, or check them online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

Trash collection

✅ All trash pickups remain on schedule. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.

Big-box retail

Target

✅ Target locations will be open for regular business. Check your local store’s hours at target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

Lowe’s

✅ Lowe’s stores are open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at lowes.com/store.

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations will be open during normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

Shopping malls

✅ The Shops at Liberty Place, Fashion District Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mills, King of Prussia Mall, Cherry Hill Mall will be open.