Gov. Shapiro signs onto a lawsuit against the Trump administration over National Guard deployments to U.S. cities

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has joined a multistate lawsuit against the Trump administration over its use of National Guard soldiers in U.S. cities.

Shapiro signed on as a friend of the court in the lawsuit — meaning that while Pennsylvania is not a plaintiff, it is showing its support for the lawsuit. The suit was initiated by the state of Oregon and is currently in federal appeals court.

The Democratic governor’s support for the lawsuit comes amid a mounting legal battle over Trump’s attempts to send troops to Chicago and Portland, Oregon. Just days ago, a federal judge blocked the administration from sending the Guard to Portland; an appeals court is expected to weigh the issue at noon on Thursday.

Shapiro announced his support of the lawsuit Wednesday night on social media.

The lawsuit states that the Trump administration’s deployment of Oregon National Guard and out-of-state National Guard troops in Portland is “unlawful, unconstitutional and undemocratic” and violates long-held concepts like federalism and states rights.

“By calling forth troops when there is no invasion to repel, no rebellion to suppress, and when state and local law enforcement are fully able to execute the law, the President flouts the vision of our Founders, undermines the rule of law, and sets a chilling precedent that puts the constitutional rights of all Americans at risk,” the lawsuit says.

Other supporters of the lawsuit include Washington, Maryland, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.

The lawsuit says that presidents have avoided the use of the military in the U.S. “unless absolutely necessary,” citing the 1794 Whiskey Rebellion; desegregation of a public school in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1957; and the Los Angeles riots in 1992 as the rare examples.

About 500 soldiers from Illinois and Texas National Guard units have been deployed to Chicago, according to officials. The military buildup comes during protests from people opposing the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Trump administration has said the Guard was needed to safeguard federal assets.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more details.