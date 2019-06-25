HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Republican Party Chairman Val DiGiorgio resigned Tuesday after The Inquirer reported he had traded sexually explicit messages with a onetime GOP candidate for Philadelphia City Council.
In a statement, DiGiorgio, 51, said his communications with candidate Irina Goldstein were “entirely consensual,” and that any accusations that he engaged in harassment or abuse of power are “fundamentally untrue.”
DiGiorgio, a Chester County lawyer, also wrote that “the attempt to represent these communications as anything other than that came only after I declined to support her candidacy and take sides in the party primary.”
“I extend my deepest apologies to my family and colleagues for this unfortunate distraction," he wrote, adding: "I intend to vigorously defend myself against these assertions and protect my family, my colleagues, and the party from this private matter.”
His departure comes as Pennsylvania enters the national spotlight as a critical swing state in the 2020 presidential election. The head of the state party is the face of the GOP, which counts roughly 3.2 million registered voters, and plays a key role in fundraising and mapping political strategy.
In an interview Tuesday, Goldstein said was appropriate for DiGiorgio to step down.
“When a person has that much clout and power, I feel he abused that. And that was not necessary,” she told The Inquirer.
About her decision to share the flirtatious and explicit online messages they exchanged, she said: “I was damned if I did. I was damned if I didn’t.” She added: “I just wanted the information to be out there."
With DiGiorgio’s departure, vice chair Bernie Comfort becomes the acting head of the state GOP. Under party rules, she has 10 days to schedule a party meeting to select a new chair — a gathering that then must occur within 45 days.
Comfort is Philadelphia native raised in the Lehigh Valley. She has served as a local committeewoman for the Lehigh County Republican Committee and a state committee member. She also worked as executive director of the Anne B. Anstine program, which trains Republican women to run for office or serve in other government roles.
In a statement, Comfort said she wished DiGiorgio well, and said her focus will be on winning open appellate seats in the fall, and then helping President Trump win the state next year. He narrowly won Pennsylvania in 2016.
“I will not rest until we win Pennsylvania — and re-election — for the President,” Comfort wrote.
Still, there is bound to be a contest for the top political job in the party. Several names have already been privately floated in Republican political circles.
DiGiorgio, an attorney at the Philadelphia law firm Stradley Ronon, was elected chairman of the state Republican Party in February 2017, snagging the top party job by two votes over a competitor in a hotly contested election.
In taking on the position, DiGiorgio pledged to increase Republican influence in the counties surrounding Philadelphia, where support for President Trump was less vigorous than in the Rust Belt, working-class counties and rural areas of the state.
Before taking on the chairmanship, DiGiorgio served for years as the chairman of the Chester County Republican Committee, a position he resigned last year. He has held various roles in state politics. His official state party biography also indicates that, among other positions, he has served as a GOP committeeman, worked as an attorney in former Gov. Tom Ridge’s administration and helped with former Gov. Tom Corbett’s transition team.
Inquirer staff writers Chris Brennan and Jonathan Tamari contributed to this article.