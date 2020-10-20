Arbor Hill, the sweeping Fort Washington estate owned by the former chief executive of the now-bankrupt Advanta banking company, was put up for private auction Tuesday after an eight-year attempt to sell the property.
Unlike 2012, when Arbor Hill’s owner, Dennis Alter, posted the almost 70-acre property for sale for $30 million, on Tuesday he auctioned a fraction of his home — 50 acres — for $12 million. It had been on the market for more than two and a half years.
The estate is listed on Concierge Auctions, a high-end real estate bidding platform that has counted Cher and Michael Jordan as its clients, and also been accused of using fake bidders to drive up prices. Concierge has denied the accusations.
“We’ve tried to sell the entire estate, but that’s not what we’re selling today at auction,” said Janet Rubino, the Long & Foster real estate agent who has been the listing agent for the property at 7111 Sheaff Lane since 2012.
There is no minimum starting bid for Arbor Hill, although all bidders are required to submit a $100,000 deposit that they will get back if they do not win the auction, said Baylie Bodiford, a spokesperson for Concierge Auctions. The property will be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of how much they offer. The auction ends Thursday.
Alter bought the 69.23-acre property for $1.5 million in May 1995 in Whitemarsh Township, according to Montgomery County property records. He subsequently hired Rafael Viñoly, the renowned architect known for designing The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, to design his home, which includes an indoor basketball court, theater, six-car garage, and elevator.
The entire Arbor Hill estate had a county-appraised market value of $15 million as of Tuesday, down from $24.2 million in 2012, according to property records. It has an annual tax bill of $304,502, down from $355,866 eight years ago.
It was unclear if Alter, whose company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2009, would keep the remaining 20 acres of Arbor Hill or try to sell it at another time. He did not return a request for comment Tuesday.
Advanta, which Alter’s father created in 1951, became known for small business credit-card lending. It thrived in the 1990s and into the early 2000s, but crashed during the recession as it hiked its interest rates on borrowers — as high as 30% — who subsequently defaulted.
In 2014, Advanta’s executives paid $13.25 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that accused them of misrepresenting the health of the company to investors.