Newtown Square home overlooking Aronimink Golf Club set to sell for more than $2.9 million

A nearly 10,000-square-foot home overlooking Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square is set to sell for more than its approximately $2.9 million asking price, according to the listing agent.

Come May, the new owners won’t need tickets to the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink. They can watch it from the split-rail fence in their backyard.

The upcoming tournament was one of several selling points, said listing agent Karen Strid.

The five-bed, seven-bath home on the 3500 block of Sawmill Road was on the market for just three days last week before going under contract, said Strid, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach.

“We started showing it Monday and by Wednesday we had multiple offers,” said Strid, who has sold almost $500 million of Main Line real estate in recent years. “For that price point, usually stuff doesn’t sell that fast.”

Unless, Strid added, the home is in “pristine” condition, as the Sawmill property is. The location helped, too.

Situated on almost two acres, the home includes “a stunning pool, multi-tiered terraces, and the privilege of overlooking Aronimink’s iconic 4th Fairway,” the listing read. “From your patio or expansive windows, enjoy unforgettable sunsets and a front-row seat to Aronimink’s 4th of July and New Year’s Eve fireworks displays.”

Built in 2006, the home has three stories and a finished basement, and includes a kitchen and primary bedroom suite that both were recently remodeled.

There is also a “butler’s pantry,” a breakfast room, a formal dining room, a home gym, and spa-style amenities in the five full-size bathrooms.

The current owners adore their house, Strid said, but are moving out of the area now that their children are grown. They are not Aronimink members, Strid said, and neither are the local buyers for whom the sale is pending.

Aronimink has been ranked among the nation’s most exclusive golf clubs, alongside Merion and Pine Valley, with Forbes reporting in 2021 that Aronimink’s “initiation is rumored to start at $65,000 with $12,500 yearly dues.” The club does not publicize its dues.

Over the past 20 years, the 300-acre course has hosted more PGA events than any other area course. It has not held the PGA Championship, however, since 1962.

Strid declined to specify just how much the new owners are paying for the home, citing the pending nature of the sale.