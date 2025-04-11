Former Flyer Bobby Clarke’s South Jersey home hits the market for $1.2M

The South Jersey home of former Flyers legend Bobby Clarke hit the market this week with an asking price of $1.2 million.

Clarke, a two-time Stanley Cup champion who also captained the team for a portion of his 14-season tenure in orange and black, notably had a pool built at his former Cherry Hill home in the shape of the team’s logo.

The Canadian purchased the home with his wife, Sandra, in 1975 and sold it in 1982 to local business owner Irvin Richter, deed records show.

Clarke was drafted to the team in 1969 and played the entirety of his career with the Flyers through the 1983-84 season.

While the 5,266-square-foot house bears his legacy thanks to the one-of-a-kind pool, it is now imprinted with its current owner’s style. Ann Marie Richter, Irvin’s wife, put it on the market following the death of her husband last June. The home previously listed in 2019 for $1.4 million.

“My husband’s not there, and without my husband, it’s just really sad for me,” Ann Marie Richter said.

Irvin Richter was the founder of Hill International, the Mount Laurel-based construction management firm that has offices around the globe.

Designed in the Mediterranean style and built in 1970, the home has undergone a number of updates. Since 2012, the couple gave it a modern makeover on the interior and created an outdoor oasis that Richter described as a “labor of love.”

Still, the distinctive pool has remained a draw, even attracting a fair share of helicopters above, Richter said.

“Every single person that walked into the house wanted to see the pool,” she added.

The spacious backyard also boasts a cabana with a bathroom and a kitchen. It’s surrounded by a brick patio, which has a second-story balcony.

Elsewhere on the 1.45-acre property, there’s a standalone, 120-square-foot “she shed” outfitted with electricity that can be used as a gym, office or other space. The property also has a tennis court.

In total, the home has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a half bathroom. It has two primary suites — one on the upper floor and another on the main floor. Other features include five gas fireplaces, a wet bar and a chef’s kitchen that was redone in 2017.

“You’re just not going to find a home with the amenities that this house has to offer,” listing agent Daren Sautter of Long & Foster said.