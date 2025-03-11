Want to buy a piece of a Jersey Shore beach? You can for $1 million.

Part of the Cape May beach could be yours for $1 million.

The 8.1-acre property on the 600 block of Beach Avenue was listed for sale last week, as first reported by NJ Advance Media.

The buyer would acquire a section of beach and dunes that abuts the Promenade, Cape May’s boardwalk, which stretches along two miles of beach and is popular for running, walking, and biking. The land sits next to the city’s Convention Hall.

“Nestled between city lots, this expansive parcel offers an unparalleled location along the iconic shoreline,” reads the property’s Zillow listing. “Don’t miss your chance to explore the potential of this exceptional location!”

A buyer would be “encouraged to conduct their own due diligence with the municipality regarding zoning and land use regulation,” according to the listing, and comply with unspecified easement provisions. The city of Cape May also has “first right of refusal.”

Cape May prohibits permanent construction on its beaches, regardless of whether the property is publicly or privately owned, according to city code. The only exception is for protective structures that are put in by the city or another government body.

Property records indicate the land is owned by the estate of Robert “Bob” Stevens Fite, who died in May at the age of 96. Fite ran his family’s hotels, the Colonial Hotel and Motel, now the Inn of Cape May and Avondale by the Sea, before they were sold in 1986. The properties are across the street from the beach parcel that is up for sale.

Along with buying the land, a buyer would also have to be ready to pay the property taxes, which Zillow shows were just shy of $8,500 last year.

As of Tuesday, the listing had been up for nine days and viewed more than 1,500 times. The real estate agent declined to say whether there had been any offers on the property.