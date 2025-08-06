Chester County home for sale at $3.5 million includes a pond, barn, and indoor pool

A 7,248-square-foot home with five bedrooms, three full and two half-bathrooms on 12 acres has hit the market in Chester County for $3,495,000.

It’s in the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District, which is “very sought after,” said listing agent Stephen Gross. “Inventory continues to be low throughout the district at all price points and all property types.”

The property’s amenities include an indoor pool, sauna, and gym. There is also a bar area and billiard room.

The home has “a very open floor plan” and gets a lot of light, Gross said. Wood paneling lines the ceiling in several of the main living areas, as well as the pool room.

Outside, an elevated deck can accommodate a dining table and barbecue area. On the grounds, there is a koi pond with a small waterfall surrounded by trees, an independent barn, and a garden plot.

“If someone was into gardening, this would be a real dream,” Gross said.

The residence is co-listed by Stephen and Holly Gross with the Holly Gross Group of Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach, Realtors.

The property also sits on a conservation easement, Gross said.

“That boundary line of the suburbs meeting the countryside has continued to push out from Philadelphia since roughly the 1930s and now is here in Unionville-Chadds Ford,” said Gross. The area will continue to maintain that character because of land conservation efforts in Chester County, he said.

Gross also noted that the place could be appealing for a couple with adult children looking for a bigger place to host family.

“We’ve had that with a lot of clients where instead of downsizing, they’re actually upsizing into a dream home,” he said. “The idea of it is that it will then become the center of the family and a real gathering place for the family.”

Gross declined to identify the seller but noted the property is being sold by a local family.

Chester County property records show that Edward McClatchy Jr. bought the home in 2003. McClatchy was president of McGee Industries Inc., and died in 2022 according to an obituary. The company, which does business by the name McLube, manufactures lubricants, coatings and agents.