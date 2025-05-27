Wawa selling seven closed stores in Pa., N.J., for $4.1 million
The suburban properties include the old-style Wawa buildings and parcels of land, all within a few miles of at least one newer "Super" Wawa. Convenience stores cannot be opened on the sites.
Several former Wawa properties are for sale from Trooper to Egg Harbor.
The seven locations were listed for sale earlier this month for a total asking price of $4.125 million, according to the offering memorandum. The properties — four vacant, 3,000- to 4,000-square-foot buildings and three parcels of land — can be bought separately or together.
“This is a rare opportunity to acquire multiple or singular irreplaceable pieces of real estate in top-performing suburban markets across the region,” reads the memo from Philadelphia-based commercial real estate company MSC.
The properties, once occupied by smaller, older-style Wawas, are all located within a few miles of one or more larger “Super” Wawas with gas pumps. The land for sale in Egg Harbor Township is adjacent to a new Wawa.
Deed restrictions stipulate that the new owners of the old Wawas cannot use the space for a “convenience food store, coffee store, doughnut store, sandwich store, smoothie store, quick service restaurant, drugstore, fuel dispensing facility, or any combination of such uses.”
A Wawa spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.
The properties are listed at the following locations and asking prices:
907 White Horse Pike Absecon, N.J. (3,462-square-foot building on .41 acres): $475,000
6678 Black Horse Pike Egg Harbor Township, N.J. (1.5 acres of land): $825,000
6016 Bristol Emilie Rd Levittown, Pa. (4,136 square-foot building on .4 acres): $500,000
917 Erial Road Pine Hill, N.J. (3,198 square-foot building on .44 acres): $700,000
2706 Ridge Pike Trooper, Pa. (. 25 acres of land): $300,000
2236 Chichester Ave Upper Chichester, Pa. (3,023-square-foot building on .63 acres): $800,000
455 US-9 Waretown, N.J. (.77 acres of land): $525,000