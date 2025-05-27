Wawa selling seven closed stores in Pa., N.J., for $4.1 million

Several former Wawa properties are for sale from Trooper to Egg Harbor.

The seven locations were listed for sale earlier this month for a total asking price of $4.125 million, according to the offering memorandum. The properties — four vacant, 3,000- to 4,000-square-foot buildings and three parcels of land — can be bought separately or together.

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire multiple or singular irreplaceable pieces of real estate in top-performing suburban markets across the region,” reads the memo from Philadelphia-based commercial real estate company MSC.

The properties, once occupied by smaller, older-style Wawas, are all located within a few miles of one or more larger “Super” Wawas with gas pumps. The land for sale in Egg Harbor Township is adjacent to a new Wawa.

Deed restrictions stipulate that the new owners of the old Wawas cannot use the space for a “convenience food store, coffee store, doughnut store, sandwich store, smoothie store, quick service restaurant, drugstore, fuel dispensing facility, or any combination of such uses.”

A Wawa spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

The properties are listed at the following locations and asking prices: