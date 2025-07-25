Philly’s first Amazon Fresh supermarket to open in a few weeks

The Amazon Fresh in Northern Liberties officially has an opening date after years of construction.

The store at Sixth and Spring Garden Streets is set to open Thursday, Aug. 14, Amazon spokesperson Griffin Buch said in a statement. It will be Amazon Fresh’s sixth supermarket in the region and its first in the city.

Buch said they “look forward to serving the community with high-quality grocery items at a great value.”

The supermarket is next to the Carson, a 12-story, 370-unit building, and across from Yards Brewing Co. Amazon signed a lease for the 40,000-square-foot space in September 2020, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported at the time.

Nearby grocers include a Target behind Yards, as well as a Heirloom Giant and an Acme on 2nd Street.

How to shop at Amazon Fresh

Amazon Fresh stores are known for their “Just Walk Out” technology, which automates the shopping process using AI.

Amazon Prime members can log onto an app, put items in their cart, and walk out using the Dash Cart, no stopping at a cash register required. When they exit through a Dash Cart lane, their purchases are automatically charged to their accounts.

Nonmembers can also shop at Amazon Fresh stores. They just have to stop at a register on the way out.

Elsewhere in the region, Amazon Fresh has stores in Broomall, Bensalem, Langhorne, Warrington, and Willow Grove, as well as a pickup location in University City. According to PhillyVoice, other locations are under construction in Havertown and Northeast Philadelphia.

Since 2017, Amazon has also owned Whole Foods, which has more than a dozen locations in the area.