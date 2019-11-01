Developer Bart Blatstein is downsizing his proposal for a sprawling apartment complex on land he retained in Northern Liberties after developing his Piazza at Schmidts project there.
Blatstein was granted a zoning permit this week to cut the number of apartments at the Second Street and Germantown Avenue proposal by 330 units, for a new total of 861.
That’s more than a quarter fewer than planned when Blatstein first proposed what he’s calling Piazza Terminal at a 4.4-acre lot south of the Shops at Schmidt’s retail building in February.
Blatstein did not return a phone message asking why the change was made.
The revised permit also replaces a previously planned rooftop swimming pool with a green roof and reduces the number of parking spaces from 509 to 422.
The project marks what may be Blatstein’s last major development in Northern Liberties, where he had been based until a move in 2017 to the Rittenhouse Square area.
His original Piazza development, across the street from the new development site, is now owned by the Post Bros. real estate group.