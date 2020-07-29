Philadelphia’s zoning board has rejected developer Bart Blatstein’s proposal for a Wawa gas station along South Philadelphia’s Delaware River waterfront, siding with opponents who argued that the project would set back efforts to make the area more inviting to residents and pedestrians.
The Zoning Board of Adjustment “ruled against” Blatstein’s plan for a large-sized Wawa convenience store with rows of gas pumps on the parcel he owns at Tasker Street and South Columbus Boulevard in the city’s Pennsport section, according to a Tuesday evening Twitter post by the government-affiliated Delaware River Waterfront Corp.
“This is a win for all who deserve safe pedestrian access,” the DRWC, which manages development along a large swath of central Philadelphia’s eastern waterfront, said in its tweet.
A city spokesman had no immediate details to share about the ruling. Blatstein did not immediately respond to a phone message.
The decision could spell the end for Blatstein’s yearslong quest to put a Wawa on part of the land he bought between Columbus Boulevard and the river, sprawling from Reed Street to Tasker Street, after a previous owner failed to develop a Foxwoods casino at the site.
When he first sought permits for the Wawa project on the southwest quadrant of that parcel in 2018, the plan was rejected by the Department of Licenses and Inspections because filling stations may not front on Columbus Boulevard under area land-use rules. Those rules emerged from the Master Plan for the Central Delaware, which was drawn up in the mid-2000s to encourage development that gives pedestrian access to the river.
Rather than appeal L&I’s decision at that time by asking the zoning board for special permission known as a variance, Blatstein suspended his efforts the following spring.
Last year, though, L&I accepted a nearly identical plan after Blatstein had a street-facing strip of land declared a separate parcel so that the filling station faces the strip of land — legally speaking — and not the road itself.
Although a driveway across the buffer would let drivers get to the pumps directly from Columbus Boulevard, Blatstein was granted the variance that he sought.
Blatstein was, however, instructed that the pumps themselves would require a special exception, another type of permission granted by the Zoning Board of Adjustment with more lenient standards than a variance.
The zoning board convened a series of meetings last winter to hear arguments for and against the granting the request for the special exception. An attorney for the DRWC argued at those hearings that L&I had erred in the first place by granting the variance and asked for it be struck down.
It was not immediately clear whether the zoning board denied Blatstein’s request for a special exception, or if it rejected the plan on the basis that L&I had erred.