The three-story Nelson property, which is listed on the historic register, is made up of three adjacent buildings constructed between the mid-1850s and the mid-1950s behind a common facade. Plans for the property call for the demolition of the rear sections of the older of the two buildings at 222-24 and 226 Walnut St. to make room for a 19-story tower, with the newer section being converted into a “multilevel townhouse unit,” for a total of 18 dwelling units.