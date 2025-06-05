In rare move, City Council ‘effectively killed’ affordable housing project approved by the zoning board

Councilmember Jeffery “Jay” Young plans to appeal a decision by the Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA), saying that it unlawfully granted a variance that would allow a Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) project in Strawberry Mansion.

Young introduced and passed a resolution at Thursday’s Council session that authorizes City Council to file an appeal of the ZBA’s decision through the Court of Common Pleas.

Advertisement

The unusual move will further postpone an affordable housing project first proposed in 2019. PHA wants to build 57 units across 14 city-owned lots, but has been subjected to a series of delays at the behest of Young and his predecessor former City Council President Darrell L. Clarke.

The project has to close by the end of June to maintain the federal funding it relies on, and the developers say Young’s actions could imperil the effort.

“PHA is dismayed and disappointed that Councilman Young would introduce a resolution that would prevent the building of affordable housing,” said a PHA spokesperson in an email. “Councilman Young’s resolution has effectively killed this transaction.”

But Young insisted he would work with the housing authority to retain funding — after they address the concerns of his constituents.

“No one is opposed to affordable housing,” said Young. “But … I heard a woman say [at the ZBA hearing] ‘it’s like it’s being forced on us.’ We just want to make sure that the density doesn’t create a problem for the community.”

PHA and its development partner Pennrose have held multiple public meetings about the project over the last six years. As a result, they reduced the scope from 77 to 57 units and moved a senior apartment building to Diamond Street to address community concerns.

The project now enjoys the support of most North Philadelphia political leaders and Strawberry Mansion community groups.

But Young argues that PHA hasn’t done enough public outreach, and that no meetings have specifically been held around the 21-unit senior apartment building now slated for Diamond Street.

The chief opponent of the project, a neighborhood group called Strawberry Mansion Community Concern, is led by Bonita Cummings, who worked in Young’s office until December.

”We are reminded of the shameful 1857 Supreme Court decision in Dred Scott v. Sanford, where it was declared that Black people had no rights which the white man was bound to respect," said Cummings at a zoning board meeting on Wednesday. “While that decision has long been overturned … if this development moves forward it echoes that same disregard for the rights, voices, and dignity of Black communities.”

Supporters of the project denounced Young’s actions, arguing that he prioritized the concerns of a small minority in the neighborhood.

“[PHA’s] work should be uplifted, not frustrated especially by a group that doesn’t represent the community,” said Ryan Boyer, head of the Building Trades Council and longtime business manager for Laborers District Council. “We are highly disappointed that one voice gets heard above the rest of the community, and all the elected officials, who have supported this project.”

Young claims there are many other opponents who haven’t been able to attend zoning board hearings and that his actions represent the true voice of Strawberry Mansion.

“If you’re out in the community, knocking on doors, talking to people about the project we get a different opinion,” said Young.

Young’s appeal against the zoning board pits the City of Philadelphia against the housing authority. Local taxpayer dollars will be used to represent City Council in the proceedings, although the City of Philadelphia plans to hire outside counsel.

Such cases are rare, although last year Young continued an appeal that Clarke had brought against the ZBA when it ruled in favor of the Bock Development Group’s effort to build a high-rise apartment building on North Broad Street.

Although Clarke and Young eventually lost the case, the Bock Group ended up abandoning the project due to heightened interest rates and construction costs.