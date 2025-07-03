A dozen new Pilates studios are set to open in Philly and its suburbs in the coming years

A new Pilates studio is coming to town.

Jetset Pilates, the Miami-based Reformer Pilates chain, plans to open a dozen Philly-area locations in “targeted neighborhoods,” including Ardmore, Center City, Cherry Hill, Fishtown, Marlton, Radnor, and West Chester, according to Ricardo Quesada, the company’s vice president of marketing.

In a statement, he said a Graduate Hospital location is set to open sometime this fall at 600 S. 24th St., a mixed-use building with apartments and offices. “Founding memberships,” Quesada added, will be available soon.

The other Philly-area studios are expected to open “on a rolling basis over the next few years,” Quesada said, with addresses to be announced once leases are signed.

In a news release earlier this week, franchise executives said that they were on an “aggressive development timeline" in the region.

“Jetset Pilates plans to rapidly scale across the market, establishing a strong presence in one of the Northeast’s most dynamic and wellness-focused regions,” the statement read.

Added CEO Bert Albertse in a statement: “With our proven support systems and a leadership team that brings nearly four decades of franchising experience, we’re confident this new territory will become one of our flagship markets.”

Jetset did not identify the franchisee who will be running the new studios, with Quesada saying only that it is “a local developer team.”

Jetset offers 50-minute, high-intensity, low-impact classes that incorporate strength training, cardio, and Pilates, the company says.

Unlike traditional mat Pilates classes, the full-body workouts are done on a Reformer, a bed-like machine with a rolling carriage, adjustable springs, and straps that practitioners use to push, pull, or hold steady, depending on the exercise.

The workouts have become increasingly popular, with celebrities like Ed Sheeran and Lady Gaga touting their effectiveness.

Reformer Pilates also can also be expensive. A single class can cost between $20 and $85.

At a Jetset studio in North Jersey, a single class runs between $20 and $35. New members can try out the workouts for $19 for one session, $34 for two, or $49 for a week of unlimited classes.

At the Philly-area locations, “membership and class package pricing will be in line with other major metropolitan markets,” Quesada said, “with thoughtful adjustments based on local demographics and market trends.”

Reformer machines can cost thousands of dollars apiece, so studio owners have to shell out some major cash.

Jetset franchisees can expect to make an initial investment of $413,100 to $806,900, according to its website. The company also says that its “ideal ownership partner” has a net worth of at least $750,000, with at least $150,000 of liquid capital.