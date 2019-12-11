Liberty Property Trust plans to lay off 94 workers when it closes its Wayne headquarters in February as part of its planned takeover by San Francisco-based warehouse giant Prologis Inc, according to a notice posted Wednesday to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s website.
The notice “covers effectively" the company’s entire staff at the 650 E. Swedesford Rd. headquarters, which will close Feb. 3, spokesperson Jeanne Leonard said after the posting.
Liberty announced in October that it had agreed to be acquired by Prologis in a $12.6 billion deal.
Liberty built both Comcast towers and initiated the reinvention of South Philadelphia’s Navy Yard before pivoting to an exclusive focus on industrial projects about a year before the acquisition plan became public.
William P. Hankowsky, Liberty’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in a letter to employees at the time that Prologis was “ready to begin discussing selective employment opportunities” for current staff, with final staffing decisions to be made in the coming months.
The company had 271 employees as of last February, when it published its most recent annual report. Leonard did not address whether layoffs at other locations were also underway.