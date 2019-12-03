German supermarket chain Lidl plans to open its first Philadelphia location next week in the city’s Port Richmond section.
The store will open at 2290 E. Butler St. near Aramingo Avenue on Dec. 11, the company said in a release Tuesday.
Lidl (rhymes with “needle”) opened its first U.S. stores in June 2017 in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, with shelves filled with merchandise from in-house labels priced to dramatically undercut competing grocers. The model was pioneered in the United States by competing German supermarket chain Aldi.
It opened its first Pennsylvania store a year ago in Ridley Township and now has five locations in the state.
An additional Philadelphia location, on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Northeast, is slated to open before the end of 2020, Lidl spokesperson Chandler Ebeier said.
She shared no updates on plans for a South Philadelphia store on Columbus Boulevard that company officials have previously acknowledged.
"We are exploring a number of sites in the area and will continue to expand, Ebeier said.