The Philadelphia charter high school backed by the city’s electrical workers’ union has abandoned its plan for a new building on the South Kensington lot where apartments with coworking offices for local entrepreneurs had once been planned.
Philadelphia Electrical and Technology Charter High School (PETCHS) “is no longer pursuing” the proposal for a new $21.1 million classroom building at 1525 N. American St., school chief executive Erin Dougherty said in an email.
A six-story residential building is instead being planned at the property, according to the Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections.
PETCHS was founded in 2002 by John J. Dougherty, the business manager of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; Erin Dougherty, who is John Dougherty’s daughter; and Michael Neill, director of Local 98′s apprentice training program.
The school currently occupies the upper stories of 1420 Chestnut St., a historic Center City office building. It was approved in July for a loan of up to $22 million through the Philadelphia Authority for Industrial Development (PAID) to finance the proposed new building near the corner of North American and West Oxford Streets.
The new school was slated to be a 60,000-square-foot building with about 40 classrooms, as well as “a broadcast lab, green space, one or more multimedia rooms, a life skills center, a café, and parking," according to PAID’s agenda.
The property is owned by an business founded by slain developer Sean Schellenger, who was stabbed to death during an altercation with a bicycle courier in July 2018, in partnership with property investor Sean Frankel.
Schellenger and Frankel had once proposed an apartment building at the site with free ground-floor coworking space for nearby residents to start new businesses, a project they had named “Techadelphia."
The current proposal for the site calls for a building with 110 apartment or condo units and ground-floor commercial space, according to L&I, which issued a zoning permit for the project earlier this month.
It was not immediately clear whether the new project was being proposed by Frankel, or another developer who has the land under contract. Frankel did not respond to an email.
Rustin Ohler of the firm Harman Deutsch Ohler Architecture, who filed for the zoning permit, did not respond to a phone call.
Erin Dougherty said PETCHS was not affiliated with the proposal. She did not respond to a followup email asking whether it still planned to relocate from its current home in Center City.
The school’s lease at the building runs until July of next year, said Adriano Calvanese, a vice president overseeing commercial leasing for landlord PMC Property Group.
John Dougherty and seven codefendants, including City Councilman Bobby Henon, were charged last year with counts including wire fraud, falsifying records, and accepting illegal payments. Dougherty and his codefendants have denied the allegations against them.