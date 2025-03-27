300-unit apartment building is planned for Conshohocken on SEPTA’s land

Alterra Property Group is planning a 300-unit apartment building in Conshohocken on land owned by SEPTA. The property was previously slated to host a 528-space parking garage, that had been met with significant pushback from transit advocates.

At SEPTA’s Thursday board meeting, the transit agency authorized a long-term ground lease and development contract at 101 Washington Street with Philadelphia-based Alterra, a well-known multifamily housing developer.

A SEPTA spokesperson confirmed that the planned apartment building along the Schuylkill would be market rate, with “appropriate parking for residents” and potential space for a small commercial use such as a cafe.

“Their proposal includes providing SEPTA with 119 dedicated parking spaces for ridership and shared use with the Borough [of Conshohocken] during off-peak hours,” said Kelly Greene, a SEPTA spokesperson, in an email.

The approval comes at the culmination of a long debate over the redevelopment of the land, which was initially slated for a mammoth new $48 million parking garage that drew the ire of transit advocates.

The initial proposal from SEPTA and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was meant to attract car commuters from the highway to park in Conshohocken and then continue their trip into the city by train. It was considered around the same time that the borough’s new station was launched.

Hyperlocal publication MoreThanTheCurve reported in 2023 that they had confirmed estimates from transit advocates that each new space was estimated to cost the financially beleaguered transit agency $117,878 — and that the Conshohocken stop currently had fewer daily riders than the planned number of spaces.

In the face of sustained criticism of its spending priorities, SEPTA retreated from the solo-garage plan and issued a request for proposals from residential developers.

Alterra won the bid. The company is known for apartment buildings like Lincoln Square at Broad and Washington and the post-pandemic office-to-residential conversion of 1701 Market Street. (The company declined to comment on its plans ahead of Thursday’s board meeting.)

But as MoreThanTheCurve reported in 2023, Conshohocken’s borough council initially protested the abandonment of the plan — with a previous council member saying “the borough cannot sustain additional multifamily development in that area.”

In 2022, the borough council had changed the zoning of the area to prevent multifamily housing from being built on the site. That means a legislative change or a zoning variance will be needed for the project to move forward.

“To date, the Borough has not received a land use application for a transit-oriented development on the subject property,” said Tina Sokolowski, borough president, in an email. “Once received, any application would be processed pursuant to the Borough’s land use processes, in compliance with state law.”

Sokolowski declined to comment further on Alterra’s project or the possibility of changing the zoning at 101 Washington Street.