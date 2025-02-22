Sheetz eyes an expansion into Wawa territory in Montco

In the ongoing battle between beloved Pennsylvania convenience stores, Sheetz is on the offensive in the eastern part of the state.

Sheetz generally predominates in the western reaches of Pennsylvania, while Delaware County-based Wawa is secure in the fastness of the Philadelphia area and other eastern regions.

Advertisement

That’s why Sheetz’s move into Montgomery County’s Limerick Township, at a busy intersection already served by Wawa, raised a few eyebrows.

“Sheetz can confirm it is interested in building a store at the intersection of Ridge Pike and Swamp Pike, but it is too early in the process to provide further details,” said Nick Ruffner, public affairs manager for Sheetz.

The company presented its plans to Limerick’s Board of Supervisors on Feb. 18, but multiple legislators were unable to attend so a further meeting will be held March 4.

Sheetz’s plan is compliant with local zoning and streets laws, and no other permitting is needed from the township.

“It’s located right in the middle of Limerick, and there’s a Wawa right across the street, so obviously the zoning in that area is anticipated for these types of uses,” said Daniel Kerr, township manager for Limerick.

Some township residents are concerned that Sheetz’s plan will generate too much traffic.

“Their concerns are for lighting and traffic, the kind of complaints we generally get for these kinds of projects,” said Kerr.

Wawa did not respond to a request for comment.