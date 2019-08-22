A 24-story tower of short-stay apartments would replace the former Wendy’s restaurant building at 11th and Walnut Streets in Philadelphia under a plan to be presented next month to the city’s design review board.
Abrams Realty & Development LLC’s plan calls for a 111-unit tower of precast concrete and metal panels to rise at 1101 Walnut St., where the fast-food restaurant had operated for decades, according to application material posted Thursday to the website of Philadelphia’s Civic Design Review Panel.
The proposal also includes about 6,000 square feet of retail space on the building’s first and second floors.
Abrams, based in Elkins Park, is being permitted to build higher than would otherwise be allowed on the 5,300-square-foot lot in exchange for a $638,280 contribution to Philadelphia’s housing-trust fund for low-income residents as part of the city’s “density bonus” program, city spokesman Paul Chrystie said in an email.
San Francisco-based Sonder Corp., which leases apartment buildings for use by short-term visitors seeking hotel-length stays, has previously announced that it had a deal for the site as part of its Philadelphia expansion.
Similar operators in the city include Stay Alfred Inc. of Spokane Valley, Wash., whose plans here include the conversion of the Lofts at 509 Vine for use by short-term visitors, which is displacing that building’s current residents.
The Civic Design Review board, which offers suggestions on Philadelphia’s biggest design proposals as part of the city’s building-permit process, is scheduled to review the plans for 1101 Walnut St. on Sept. 3.