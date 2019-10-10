Provco Group of Villanova plans to develop a 7,500-square-foot Wawa convenience store with a gas station at a former auto-scrapping facility near the Navy Yard’s 26th Street entrance in South Philadelphia.
The real estate firm is teaming with Jenkintown-based Goodman Properties and Pineville Properties LLC of Schuylkill Township on the project at 2600 Penrose Ferry Ave., Provco vice president Michael J. Cooley said Wednesday.
Provco paid $5 million in October 2018 for the 5.8 acre site across Penrose Avenue from a section of the now-defunct Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery complex, transaction records show.
Remediation work at the property has involved dredging the site to remove buried scrap metal and vehicle parts, Cooley said. Further work is being completed according to plans devised with state and federal environmental agencies, he said.
The development team aims to have the site ready for Wawa to start building its new store there by early next year so the location — which will have space at the pump for 20 cars at a time — can begin operating in the summer, Cooley said.
The team also is looking for a fast-food restaurant “that is synergistic with Wawa" to occupy remaining space at the site, he said.