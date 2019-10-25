Developers Toll Bros. and Alterra Property Group are separately planning two apartment projects on Broad Street north of Center City that could together add nearly 900 new units to the rapidly revitalizing corridor.
Horsham-based Toll is teaming with Salt Lake City investment firm Sundance Bay on its plan, which calls for a 368-unit apartment tower near the entrance to the landscaped Rail Park highline on Noble Street. Alterra of Philadelphia, meanwhile, is planning a midrise with as many as 500 units at the northwest corner of Broad and Spring Garden Streets.
Both projects were at least partly motivated by their locations in Census tracts designated as a “Qualified Opportunity Zone” under a provision of the 2017 tax cut bill, offering investors in projects there potentially big savings on what they owe the IRS.
John M. Piedrahita, a spokesperson for Toll’s rental-apartment development unit, said his company’s plan "offers a unique opportunity to contribute to the transformational growth and revitalization along North Broad.”
The North Broad Street corridor, bound by Race and Girard Streets, between 12th and 16th, has seen a near doubling of rental units from around 1,100 at the start of 2015 to about 2,000 today, according to real-estate tracker the CoStar Group.
Contributing to that inventory are such projects as the Hamilton apartments at 15th Street north of Callowhill and the restoration of the former Divine Lorraine Hotel at Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue.
The new proposals by Toll and Alterra, along with other projects planned or underway, could boost that number by almost 1,800. The others include the 1300 Fairmount Ave. apartments with 477 units by RAL Cos. & Affiliates of New York and Philadelphia-based developer Eric Blumenfeld’s proposed 205-unit Mural West at Broad and Spring Garden Streets.
Adrian Ponsen, CoStar’s analytics director for Philadelphia, said apartment landlords have so far managed to keep those units largely filled, though not always without making concessions.
“Most new developments along North Broad Street have tight occupancy rates above 90 percent and have filled up at a healthy pace," he said. "But they’ve been more reliant on free rent discounts than most projects in Center City in order to secure those tenants.”
Toll aims to break ground in late 2020 on its project, which will be the first in Philadelphia for the company’s division that develops and manages rental buildings, as opposed to condominiums, Piedrahita said. It is targeting the summer of 2022 for opening.
The project would rise to 18 stories at its highest section along Hamilton Street and step down to 13 stories along its eastern side that faces the historic Lasher Printing Co. building, according to plans presented this week to the Callowhill Neighborhood Association.
The proposal also includes a two-story commercial annex with ground-floor retail fronting Broad Street, a public plaza along Noble Street, and an underground garage with 107 parking spaces, according to the plans.
Toll told neighbors it is under contract to buy the nearly one-acre site at 427 N. Broad St., which is currently used as a parking lot, from its current owner, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, after its zoning permits have been issued, association president Sarah McEneaney said.
The site was selected for its vicinity to the Rail Park, as well as for its proximity to Center City and its public transit access using the Broad Street Line subway, Piedrahita said. Its location in an opportunity zone was also “one of the many factors we considered,” he said.
Toll’s condo-development division is building a 24-story residential tower in the Jewelers Row shopping district on Sansom Street in Center City. Sundance Bay, Toll’s partner on the North Broad Stret project, is led by a team that includes two sons of former presidential candidate and current U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney.
Leo Addimando, Alterra’s managing partner, meanwhile, said he is under contract to buy his company’s planned 1.5-acre development site at Spring Garden Street from Parkway Corp., which previously proposed offices, apartments and shops at the property.
Alterra’s plan for a seven-story midrise over ground-floor retail and 275 underground parking spaces will be financed with the participation of investors seeking to take advantage of the site’s opportunity zone designation, he said.
While its current permit application for the site calls for 500 apartment units, that number may be dialed back to the “low-400s” to accommodate office space rather than dwellings on its second floor, Addimando said. The company is in talks with potential supermarket tenants to anchor the ground-floor retail space, he said.
Alterra hopes to start construction during the second half of next year, wrapping up before the end of 2021, Addimando said. That accelerated schedule will be enabled by the use of modular construction.
Addimando said he’s not concerned about competing inventory in the immediate area, since he expects renter demand to come from throughout the city, as it has for his company’s 322-unit Lincoln Square project on Broad Street in South Philadelphia.
“We look at it as an extension of Center City,” he said of the new N. Broad Street site.