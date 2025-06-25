A new indoor golf simulator and restaurant is coming to Cherry Hill

A new indoor golf simulator is coming to South Jersey.

TruGolf Links Franchising signed a lease with real estate investment trust Urban Edge Properties to open a flagship location at the Plaza at Cherry Hill, the companies said this week.

The 6,045-square-foot storefront will include five golf simulators, an arcade, and an “upscale” restaurant and bar, TruGolf’s parent company said in a news release.

The location, which publicly-traded TruGolf said it hopes to open by the end of the year, brings a new offering to the open-air shopping center on Route 38 that currently features tenants such as furniture chain Raymour & Flanigan and grocery store Aldi. The plaza is adjacent to the Cherry Hill Mall.

“Plaza at Cherry Hill is one of the top retail centers in the country and we are excited to be bringing a flagship TruGolf Links Center there later this year,” Chief Development Officer Ben Litalien said in a statement.

For decades, the company has manufactured and sold golf simulators to luxury clients. Last year, it formed subsidiary TruGolf Links to establish and sell brick-and-mortar franchises like the one coming to Cherry Hill.

The announcement of the flagship location comes a year after TruGolf signed a development deal with Central Jersey entrepreneur Nicholas Reimondo to open 40 stores across the region.

“Whether you’re an avid golfer, looking for a fun night out with friends, planning a family outing or a company event, our center is designed to deliver something for everyone,” Reimondo said in a statement.