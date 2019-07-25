Wexford Science & Technology LLC is teaming with GMH Capital Partners of Newtown Square on a 463-unit mid-rise apartment complex as part of the uCity Square office-and-residential district under development in West Philadelphia.
The six-story project planned by Baltimore-based Wexford and GMH would rise on a 2.2-acre tract on the northern edge of the uCity Square site along Lancaster Avenue, between Powelton Avenue and 37th Street, according to a presentation posted this week to the website of the Philadelphia Civic Design Review board.
Wexford is lead developer at uCity Square, which is slated to eventually encompass 6.5 million square feet of retail, residential, office, and lab space on 27 acres of existing buildings and vacant land owned by Wexford and the nonprofit University City Science Center. The project’s first new office building, 3675 Market St., opened late last year.
Plans for the new apartment building at 3700 Lancaster Ave. also call for 13,900 square feet of retail space and a 157-space parking garage on its ground floor and underground level.
The Civic Design Review board, which offers nonbinding suggestions on Philadelphia’s biggest development proposals as part of the city’s building-permit process, is scheduled to consider the plans on Aug. 6.