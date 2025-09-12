St. Joseph’s sells University of the Sciences campus to Belmont charter school run by Michael Karp

St. Joseph’s University announced Friday morning that it is selling all of the former University of the Sciences buildings below Woodland Avenue to Belmont Neighborhood Educational Alliance, a charter school network owned by student housing mogul Michael Karp.

“The buyer ... has intentions for the property that align with our Jesuit mission,” St. Joseph’s said in an email sent to all faculty and staff.

“Potential plans for the space include a new, affordable teachers college, which may help alleviate Philadelphia’s chronic shortage of well-qualified and experienced teachers,” the email reads, “as well as a potential new school emphasizing public service and leadership.”

Karp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

St. Joe’s announced that it would lease back the Integrated Professional Education Complex (IPEX) building, Woodland Hall and Glasser Hall from Karp’s organization. These buildings will continue to host St. Joe’s graduate health professions and pharmaceutical science programs.

St. Joseph’s also will maintain ownership of all the buildings north of Woodland Avenue. Those include Griffith Hall, which houses the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, and Kline Hall, which serves as the Pharmacology and Toxicology Center. McNeil Graduate Study and Research Center and Whitecar Hall will remain in use as well.

This is a developing story and will be updated.