Developer Sean McGovern is under contract to acquire a mostly vacant lot near the Delaware River waterfront at Fairmount Avenue, where he plans to build a 482-unit apartment complex, while preserving a strip of rowhomes at the site.
McGovern’s plan, which was presented to the Northern Liberties Neighborhood Association this week, calls for two horseshoe-shaped buildings that would nearly fill the block bounded by Delaware Avenue and Front Street, between Brown Street and Fairmount Avenue.
Hercules Grigos, an attorney for McGovern, said the developer has not yet formally applied for permits for the project at a property now mostly used by long-haul bus operators for vehicle storage.
The proposed buildings, rising seven stories at their highest points, would be separated by a walkway lined with ground-floor retail and office space that approximates the position of what was once Beach Street, according to renderings.
The project involves the preservation of a strip of historically protected Federal-style rowhouses from the early 1820s that line the Fairmount Avenue-facing edge of the 1.2-acre property.
It also includes 147 parking spots, partly in enclosed garage space on the buildings’ first floors, partly in open-air surface lots surrounded on three sides by the U-shaped structures. The parking lot surrounded by the easternmost building would face Delaware Avenue, where it would be visible to passersby, though the western building’s lot would be largely blocked by the historic rowhouses.
McGovern has in the past been involved in projects in the Brewerytown and Fishtown areas and in Center City, according to his website.