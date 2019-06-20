Celebrate the solstice. Because the sun is highest in the sky on this day, your shadow at noon is the shortest it will be all year. Once you have run outside to verify this, and said hello to all your fellow gardeners searching for their shadows, it will be officially summer — and you will have officially missed all your spring planting deadlines. Celebrate by putting in a new crop of flowers — plugs, cuttings, or seeds. I would say water faithfully, but being that we no longer can go more than two days without rain, water when you feel the urge, or when the ground looks dry.